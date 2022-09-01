EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. Officials said they were called to the scene of a possible structure fire in the 979 block of Patterson Street in Eugene at 3:56 a.m. Monday. Fire crews said the fire started at an abandoned building located next to the Patterson House and was upgraded to a two-alarm fire after the abandoned building became fully involved. The fire upgraded to a three-alarm fire after the Patterson House caught on fire.

EUGENE, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO