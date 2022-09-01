Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
kqennewsradio.com
LABOR DAY TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT/WINCHESTER BAY
Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect traffic congestion and delays heading north on U.S. 101 through Reedsport on Labor Day. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport through Winchester Bay during peak traffic hours on the final day of summer holiday weekends, when many travelers are headed home. Latham said ODOT expects the heaviest traffic to occur on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
KCBY
Some Reedsport residents to experience water outages Tuesday
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Hemlock Court beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. All residents from Heather Court and Hemlock Court north on Ranch Road who are on City water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
kezi.com
Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. Officials said they were called to the scene of a possible structure fire in the 979 block of Patterson Street in Eugene at 3:56 a.m. Monday. Fire crews said the fire started at an abandoned building located next to the Patterson House and was upgraded to a two-alarm fire after the abandoned building became fully involved. The fire upgraded to a three-alarm fire after the Patterson House caught on fire.
KCBY
South Coast community turns out to exceed goal for Stuff the Jeep school supply drive
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Stuff the Jeep school supply drive was a big success for Oregon's Bay Area Jeep Club. The event held Saturday at the Graham Bay Area Dealership brought out the Coos Bay community and its neighboring cities. Organizer Christina Watson had hopes to fill a...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
nbc16.com
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands
EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
nbc16.com
Early morning fire burns Patterson House apartment complex
EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that field nearby the complex was also...
kezi.com
Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
klcc.org
City of Springfield is replacing all of its street lights
Springfield is ramping up a citywide streetlight replacement project. The city had been planning to gradually replace its 4,557 streetlights with energy-efficient LED lights. It was about one-third of the way through the project when it received enough federal funding to complete it sooner than expected, courtesy of the American Recovery Plan Act.
KVAL
EWEB looking into options for the Leaburg Canal
Originally built in 1929, the Leaburg Canal has helped Eugene and Springfield grow into what it is today. In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told EWEB that the canal should be shut down until it could be repaired. EWEB officials went through an extensive analysis of the canal structures,...
newslincolncounty.com
Big things are happening at Oregon Coast Aquarium
Newport, Oregon — The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) has commenced construction on its next series of. projects, including major renovations to its indoor galleries and café. The projects comprise the second phase of the Aquarium’s multi–phase Capital Campaign for improvement. Construction is to be completed in...
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Sept. 5
OHA report, Sept. 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,041 new, 879,640 total; Deaths: 12 new, 8,427 total; Hospitalized: 268, 29 fewer than last week (8/24). CHW report, Sept. 1, 2022 – New cases: 17; Active cases: 183; Hospitalizations: 4; Deaths: 0 new, 172 total; Total cases: 13,193.
kezi.com
Missing elderly woman found safe, Lane County deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- an 88-year-old woman is missing after leaving her home for an unknown destination, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Cottage Grove area at about 10 a.m. on September 1. Officials say her direction of travel is unknown, but that Peschel may have been heading towards Myrtle Point. Deputies say Peschel was last seen driving a tan or silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
philomathnews.com
Worker falls through opening in roof at Philomath construction site
A worker at a construction site on North 19th Street in Philomath reportedly suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling through an opening in the roof, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was called to the site at 1:15 p.m. to find the injured man situated on the...
kqennewsradio.com
GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY
Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
kezi.com
EPD warning about online rental & real estate scams
EUGENE, Ore.- Another scam is in our midst; local officials are warning of rental scams in our area. According to officials with the Eugene Police Department, they have received several reports of citizens who have rented apartments or homes, often paying a deposit and the first month of rent. Often...
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
kezi.com
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
