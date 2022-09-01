TACOMA, Wash. — As theft and property damage plague local businesses, the Tacoma Business Council is raising the alarm about a revolving door at the Pierce County Jail. Because COVID-19 safety protocols limit how many inmates the jail can currently keep in custody, many people arrested for misdemeanors are being booked and then let go. The concern for members of the Tacoma Business Council is whether there’s accountability for the crimes.

