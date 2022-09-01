ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Parents, labor volunteers rally around striking teachers in Kent

KENT, Wash. — The teachers’ strike against the Kent School District completes 7 full days. That’s 7 days without students certified staff in any Kent schools. Friday night after 5:00 pm, the district posted a message on social media that there would be no school on Monday, September 5h, Labor Day. The strike is now expected to stretch into another week.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Man critically injured in late night Seattle shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Northeast 73rd Street following reports that a man had been shot. Responding officers discovered a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide

ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
ORTING, WA
KOMO News

Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Local pediatrician sees increase in disordered eating

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, America's youth faced a mental health crisis. The pandemic made the problem worse. Now one local pediatrician says the crisis is playing out in emergency rooms and doctor's offices at unprecedented levels. "We are certainly seeing an increase in visits to the emergency and...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Downtown Seattle ramping up clean-up efforts

SEATTLE, Wash. — Clean-up efforts are happening in Downtown Seattle to beautify and remove all the trash in the city. The metropolitan Improvement district, a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association rolled out 18 new mobile machines. “In a one-year span we’ve collected over 1.4 million gallons of...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Concerns raised that booking policies at jail impact Tacoma businesses

TACOMA, Wash. — As theft and property damage plague local businesses, the Tacoma Business Council is raising the alarm about a revolving door at the Pierce County Jail. Because COVID-19 safety protocols limit how many inmates the jail can currently keep in custody, many people arrested for misdemeanors are being booked and then let go. The concern for members of the Tacoma Business Council is whether there’s accountability for the crimes.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

One person shot in Everett, police searching for a suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police say they are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in Henry M Jackson Park Monday. According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the parking hitting one person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Detectives investigating homicide in Tacoma after man found dead

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Pierce County on Monday morning, police said. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the city's fire department noticed a man laying in the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street in Tacoma. The man appeared to be shot.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Two teenagers taken into custody following Orting homicide

ORTING, Wash. — On Friday night detectives arrested two teenage suspects in a case regarding the homicide of a 51-year-old man that took place at the 21900 block of 190th St E in Orting. Both males were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for murder in the second...
ORTING, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Children's Hospital nurses begin working under new deal

SEATTLE — Nurses at Seattle Children's Hospital are now working under a new deal that goes into effect on Monday. Last week, the nurses union approved the terms of a three-year contract that provides nurses with a pay increase of $10 an hour in the next 12 months, with other so-called "unprecedented pay" for new and senior nurses.
SEATTLE, WA

