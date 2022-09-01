Read full article on original website
Seattle Public Schools, Port Angeles could soon join Kent teachers on strike
SEATTLE — School in the state’s largest district is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, but its teachers are preparing for a possible strike, likely delaying the first day of classes. Results from a recent vote will determine by Wednesday if union members in Seattle Public Schools authorized a...
KOMO News
Parents, labor volunteers rally around striking teachers in Kent
KENT, Wash. — The teachers’ strike against the Kent School District completes 7 full days. That’s 7 days without students certified staff in any Kent schools. Friday night after 5:00 pm, the district posted a message on social media that there would be no school on Monday, September 5h, Labor Day. The strike is now expected to stretch into another week.
KOMO News
Man critically injured in late night Seattle shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Northeast 73rd Street following reports that a man had been shot. Responding officers discovered a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center...
KOMO News
Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide
ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
KOMO News
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
KOMO News
Local pediatrician sees increase in disordered eating
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, America's youth faced a mental health crisis. The pandemic made the problem worse. Now one local pediatrician says the crisis is playing out in emergency rooms and doctor's offices at unprecedented levels. "We are certainly seeing an increase in visits to the emergency and...
KOMO News
2 injured after Boren Ave South shooting in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE — Two people are injured after a shooting in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning. The shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Boren Avenue South. Reports indicate at least one person in a car was shooting at another car, according to police....
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle ramping up clean-up efforts
SEATTLE, Wash. — Clean-up efforts are happening in Downtown Seattle to beautify and remove all the trash in the city. The metropolitan Improvement district, a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association rolled out 18 new mobile machines. “In a one-year span we’ve collected over 1.4 million gallons of...
KOMO News
Investigators looking into why rape suspect was able to mount escape from facility
KING COUNTY, Wash. — KOMO News has been pushing to understand why an 18-year-old suspect with an extensive criminal history in two states, was serving time at a group home and then escaped. Jayvantre Sin, 18, was charged with two violent rapes just days apart, which allegedly happened in...
KOMO News
Rescue swimmers train in Renton for people 'having the worst day of their life'
RENTON, Wash. — At the Lindbergh Pool, the best of the best train for those at their worst. “We’re making a really big difference for people who are having the worst day of their life,” said Ann Hoag, a firefighter and rescue swimmer with South King Fire and Rescue.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
KOMO News
Concerns raised that booking policies at jail impact Tacoma businesses
TACOMA, Wash. — As theft and property damage plague local businesses, the Tacoma Business Council is raising the alarm about a revolving door at the Pierce County Jail. Because COVID-19 safety protocols limit how many inmates the jail can currently keep in custody, many people arrested for misdemeanors are being booked and then let go. The concern for members of the Tacoma Business Council is whether there’s accountability for the crimes.
KOMO News
One person shot in Everett, police searching for a suspect
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police say they are searching for a suspect after someone was shot in Henry M Jackson Park Monday. According to police, the suspect fired several rounds into the parking hitting one person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is...
KOMO News
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
KOMO News
Detectives investigating homicide in Tacoma after man found dead
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in Pierce County on Monday morning, police said. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the city's fire department noticed a man laying in the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street in Tacoma. The man appeared to be shot.
KOMO News
Police: Officers shoot, kill man who charged at them with knife in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Officers shot and killed a man who was attempting to steal a bus before charging at them with a knife on Sunday evening, police said. The incident occurred at the Federal Way Transit Center along 23rd Avenue South just before 9 p.m. on the 500 route that goes to and from Tacoma.
KOMO News
Two teenagers taken into custody following Orting homicide
ORTING, Wash. — On Friday night detectives arrested two teenage suspects in a case regarding the homicide of a 51-year-old man that took place at the 21900 block of 190th St E in Orting. Both males were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for murder in the second...
KOMO News
Seattle Children's Hospital nurses begin working under new deal
SEATTLE — Nurses at Seattle Children's Hospital are now working under a new deal that goes into effect on Monday. Last week, the nurses union approved the terms of a three-year contract that provides nurses with a pay increase of $10 an hour in the next 12 months, with other so-called "unprecedented pay" for new and senior nurses.
