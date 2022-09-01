ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An edit button is finally coming to Twitter, but you'll have to pay for it.

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Twitter announced Thursday that it is testing what is perhaps its most anticipated feature: an edit button.

The social media platform said it would begin testing an “Edit Tweet” feature internally before rolling it out in the coming weeks for users of Twitter’s paid version, Twitter Blue , which costs $4.99 a month in the U.S.

“Since this is our most requested feature to date, we want to make sure we get it right,” Lauren Alexander, a Twitter spokesperson, wrote in an email to USA TODAY. “From testing, we hope to quickly understand how this new feature is being used and its impact on the way people read and write Tweets.”

Twitter hopes the edit function will ease the pressure of tweeting, especially for users who don’t tweet as often, according to Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s general manager of consumer and revenue product.

Although the feature will be available only to Twitter Blue subscribers in its initial rollout, all Twitter users will be able to see if a tweet has been edited, according to Twitter’s announcement.

How Twitter edit button will work

Users can edit their tweet a number of times within a 30-minute window after it is first posted. Tweets that have been edited will be easily identified by an icon, time stamp and label, Twitter said. Tapping the label will allow users to see previous versions of the tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ibb9A_0heI4sQd00
Twitter announced the roll out of an "Edit Tweet" feature Thursday. Twitter

Twitter said the time limit and version history components were crucial to “help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.”

The company said it would track any “misuse” of the feature in its rollout.

The edit feature saw increased buzz amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s doomed deal to acquire Twitter. He had been an advocate for an edit function .

Twitter first announced the feature was forthcoming in April.

Contributing: Terry Collins, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: An edit button is finally coming to Twitter, but you'll have to pay for it.

