KCBY
Oregon's timber industry receives big boost with $41 million grant
A big boost for Oregon's timber industry with $41-million dollars coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It is going to the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition. The grant was given in order to grow the emerging mass timber industry in Oregon. Mass timber refers to engineered wood, a building material...
KCBY
Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in September
Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for September, Oregon will also be able to issue them in October. However, the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends. In September, approximately...
KCBY
California school district asks parents to rent rooms to teachers who can't afford housing
MILPITAS, Cali. (TND) — A school district in California is asking students' parents to house educators due to increased costs for housing near their schools. The Milpitas Unified School District sent out online forms to parents in the district that read:. "Do you have a room for rent? Please...
KCBY
New boosters sent out to Oregon to combat COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — Updated COVID-19 boosters can now be administered in the entire state of Oregon. “With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased to say the group met last night and reaffirmed the authorization of the new updated bivalent booster by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “With that agreement, we can begin to offer the booster. We expect a full statement from the workgroup in the coming days.”
KCBY
Be prepared for delays in travel this Labor Day weekend
Many Oregonians are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend, but the numbers will be down compared to other summer holidays. Either way AAA has some tips to keep in mind. Peak travel times today are now until 7 p.m. and if you're returning Monday between Noon and 6 p.m. you are likely to experience more traffic.
KCBY
Crew captures 12-foot alligator in Florida river
A crew captured a 12-foot-long alligator last Sunday on the Escambia River in Florida. Pictures show Captain Mason O'Daniel, along with his crew Brosnan O'Daniel, Brett O'Daniel, Hannah O'Daniel and Shelby McLean, with the gator, which measured 12 feet, 7 inches long. Mason, captain at Pensacola Fishing Company, said they...
KCBY
Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line played their last show together and will pursue separate careers in the future, TMZ reported on Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday night as their last set ever, according to TMZ.
