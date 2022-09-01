Read full article on original website
Police investigate Taco Gringo burglary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a recent commercial burglary. We're told staff at Taco Gringo on South Grand Avenue discovered the business had been burglarized early Monday morning. At around 7 a.m., police were called in crime scene investigators to look into the burglary at Taco...
Shooting at Unique's Bar and Grill parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police were in the parking lot of Unique's Bar & Grill on Monday morning investigating a shooting. We're told it happened a little after 1 a.m. on Labor Day. A man in his 40s was shot in the lower leg while he was in...
Woman charged with stealing from band boosters
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Taylorville woman is behind bars after police say she stole funds from a band boosters account. Bobbi J. Ward, 46, of Taylorville, is charged with stealing more than $10,000, along with deceptive practices. The Taylorville Community School District contacted the Taylorville Police Department regarding...
Juvenile found with gunshot wound in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting after a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound. Officials say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 9:30 Friday night at the intersection of Pope Ave. and Spruce St. in Springfield. That's where they found the victim who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield firefighters ask residents to Fill the Boot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Local 37 Firefighters union will be busy this weekend filling the boot. Dozens of firefighters will have their boots on the ground trying to get donations for their annual Fill the Boot campaign. Every year, the local firefighters union goes around the community...
Community comes out for 12th Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival was back in the Capital City on Saturday. More than 50 breweries and 100 different types of craft beer and cider along with over 5,000 coastal oysters were at the festival. Over 6,000 coastal oysters were flown in from...
$200M investment in Illinois water infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced it is investing more than $200 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments. The funding comes from the state revolving fund which provided loans to fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects across the state.
Ducky Derby launches Monday for local charity
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Rubber duckies will be racing at Knight's Action Park for a good cause. The 6th Annual Labor Day Ducky Derby launches at 11 a.m. Monday. All ducks purchased will be entered to race in the Ducky Derby in the Wild River at Knight's Action Park.
Jacksonville schools preparing students for the future
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories and outstanding programs from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. NewsChannel 20's AJ Gersh went out to Jacksonville and shares how students there are prepping for the future.
