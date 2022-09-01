Read full article on original website
Related
Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA – The Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash...
theriver953.com
September 4, 2022
The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to Relocate to Farm Brew LIVE
MurLarkey® Distilled Spirits will enter a long-term lease with Villagio Hospitality Group to construct a new 25,000 square foot building on the Farm Brew LIVE campus. The news was accompanied by the presentation of Prince William County’s first Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development Grant (AFID) from Governor Youngkin’s office, with a total value of $500,000 for MurLarkey’s expansion.
fox5dc.com
Car wanted in Fairfax County I-495 shooting found on fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia announced that a car wanted for a previous shooting on I-495 in Fairfax County was discovered on fire in a wooded area of Prince William County. Virginia State Police said shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the Prince William County Police Department notified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theriver953.com
Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road
The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
theriver953.com
News Maker Preston Knight on SVEC owing customers money
Does Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) owe you money?. As we do the first Friday of every month we check in with the Cooperative to see what is important for the month. Today we spoke with SVEC Event and Communication Manager Preston Knight in our latest news maker. News makers...
pagevalleynews.com
Charged with selling liquor
September 4, 1890 — Last Monday U.S. Com’r. Snyder issued a warrant for the arrest of a colored man named Slater, charged with selling liquor in Luray. The warrant was placed in the hands of Assistant Deputy Marshal Kibler who went for this man and found him engaged in a game of “seven up.”
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 5 – 9, 2022
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whippoorwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday. *NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 677/679 (Catlett Mountain Road/River Road), Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies: Maryland man in tactical vest, helmet shot fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces 24 charges after he shot fireworks at people and a home in Emmitsburg. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of hit-and-run incident […]
WHSV
Shenandoah County family concerned over lack of bus stop for their children
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Shenandoah County is worried for their children’s safety because of a lack of a school bus stop. The issue is in the Lebanon Church area of the county near Indian Rock Road. For years, the Cach children have been able to walk...
middleburglife.com
Luxurious Littleton Farm in Upperville’s Hunt Country
Welcome to the luxurious Littleton Farm on 153+/- glorious acres* in Upperville’s Hunt Country, part of the historical Piedmont hunt!. This premier estate is an equine and entertainer’s paradise offering in the main house 10 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, and 3 half bathrooms, 3 tenant houses/apartments with a total of 9 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. 2 horse barns (12 stalls / 17 stalls), 4 run-in sheds (3 large include feed rooms, tack rooms, and extra stalls), 1 machine shed, a 6 bay garage, 1 riding ring with competitive footing, multiple fenced paddocks with automatic waterers, 2 silos with rolling hills, a lighted helipad, and trails to ride out.
theriver953.com
Frederick County Emergency Authorities respond to storm
Frederick County Emergency Services respond to what is being called a microburst storm. At least 25 power poles were broken and as many power lines were toppled by what is being referred to as a microburst storm that struck portions of Frederick County Aug. 30. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffxnow.com
Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?
Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Ten Easy Hikes in Shenandoah County, Virginia
For a walk in nature, there are plenty of scenic options in Shenandoah County thanks to an abundance of forest lands and green spaces. From Strasburg to New Market, it’s a cinch to find an easy hiking trail or paved path. Walk across a battlefield, stroll alongside a river or traipse through a vineyard. There are so many scenic walks to love.
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
Leesburg police name new K-9 after dispatcher who recently passed away
The Leesburg Police Department, who recently posted and survey and asked the community to decide the name of their new K-9, has announced the results of the survey.
Morgan Messenger
Martinsburg man charged with murder in Monday stabbing death
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Martinsburg resident with murder in the stabbing death of a local man who intervened in a domestic incident in the early hours of Monday, September 5. Gabriel J. Cardwell, 21, of Burdette Drive in Martinsburg has been arrested and jailed on...
theriver953.com
Strasburg declares a drought watch
The Town of Strasburg declared a drought watch and is encouraging voluntary water conservation measures. The low river flow levels caused the town to follow the drought response plan as outlined by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Water Supply and the Virginia Water Protection withdrawal permit issued by the Department of Environmental Quality.
hburgcitizen.com
I-81 update: Del. Wilt says construction to widen the section that goes through Harrisonburg could start soon
Plans for the improvement and widening of Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg are moving along, and the public will begin to see roadwork soon to support infrastructure changes for the widening, said state Del. Tony Wilt. Wilt, who is vice-Chair of the I-81 Advisory Committee, told The Citizen that the Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child in Virginia
LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police say they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place last Sunday at Evans Ridge Apartments. Officers say the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped near the child. The driver told the child to get into his vehicle.
Comments / 0