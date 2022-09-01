ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

theriver953.com

September 4, 2022

The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
WINCHESTER, VA
PWLiving

MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to Relocate to Farm Brew LIVE

MurLarkey® Distilled Spirits will enter a long-term lease with Villagio Hospitality Group to construct a new 25,000 square foot building on the Farm Brew LIVE campus. The news was accompanied by the presentation of Prince William County’s first Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development Grant (AFID) from Governor Youngkin’s office, with a total value of $500,000 for MurLarkey’s expansion.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road

WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Preston Knight on SVEC owing customers money

Does Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) owe you money?. As we do the first Friday of every month we check in with the Cooperative to see what is important for the month. Today we spoke with SVEC Event and Communication Manager Preston Knight in our latest news maker. News makers...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Charged with selling liquor

September 4, 1890 — Last Monday U.S. Com’r. Snyder issued a warrant for the arrest of a colored man named Slater, charged with selling liquor in Luray. The warrant was placed in the hands of Assistant Deputy Marshal Kibler who went for this man and found him engaged in a game of “seven up.”
LURAY, VA
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 5 – 9, 2022

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whippoorwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday. *NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 677/679 (Catlett Mountain Road/River Road), Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
middleburglife.com

Luxurious Littleton Farm in Upperville’s Hunt Country

Welcome to the luxurious Littleton Farm on 153+/- glorious acres* in Upperville’s Hunt Country, part of the historical Piedmont hunt!. This premier estate is an equine and entertainer’s paradise offering in the main house 10 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, and 3 half bathrooms, 3 tenant houses/apartments with a total of 9 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. 2 horse barns (12 stalls / 17 stalls), 4 run-in sheds (3 large include feed rooms, tack rooms, and extra stalls), 1 machine shed, a 6 bay garage, 1 riding ring with competitive footing, multiple fenced paddocks with automatic waterers, 2 silos with rolling hills, a lighted helipad, and trails to ride out.
UPPERVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County Emergency Authorities respond to storm

Frederick County Emergency Services respond to what is being called a microburst storm. At least 25 power poles were broken and as many power lines were toppled by what is being referred to as a microburst storm that struck portions of Frederick County Aug. 30. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?

Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
visitshenandoahcounty.com

Ten Easy Hikes in Shenandoah County, Virginia

For a walk in nature, there are plenty of scenic options in Shenandoah County thanks to an abundance of forest lands and green spaces. From Strasburg to New Market, it’s a cinch to find an easy hiking trail or paved path. Walk across a battlefield, stroll alongside a river or traipse through a vineyard. There are so many scenic walks to love.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Morgan Messenger

Martinsburg man charged with murder in Monday stabbing death

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Martinsburg resident with murder in the stabbing death of a local man who intervened in a domestic incident in the early hours of Monday, September 5. Gabriel J. Cardwell, 21, of Burdette Drive in Martinsburg has been arrested and jailed on...
MARTINSBURG, WV
theriver953.com

Strasburg declares a drought watch

The Town of Strasburg declared a drought watch and is encouraging voluntary water conservation measures. The low river flow levels caused the town to follow the drought response plan as outlined by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Water Supply and the Virginia Water Protection withdrawal permit issued by the Department of Environmental Quality.
STRASBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police investigate suspicious incident involving child in Virginia

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police say they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place last Sunday at Evans Ridge Apartments. Officers say the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped near the child. The driver told the child to get into his vehicle.
LEESBURG, VA

