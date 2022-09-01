ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats was scheduled to host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s planned to serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
PALMYRA, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Seltzer, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Government
Lebanon County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
County
Lebanon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Lebanon, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Food & Drinks
Palmyra, PA
Lifestyle
Palmyra, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Palmyra, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg marine returns home after three years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a warm welcome for one local hero who returned to Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon. Sergeant Tyrese Thomas-Greene is now home from the Marine Corps after being stationed in Japan for the past three years. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Annual Kipona Festival kicks off in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — The 106th Kipona Festival kicked off Saturday in Downtown Harrisburg. This event happens every Labor day weekend along the Susquehanna River, and it aims to shine a spotlight on the Native-American culture. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign...
HARRISBURG, PA
theshelbyreport.com

Weis Markets Completes Store Remodel In Millersburg, PA

Weis Markets has completed the remodel of its store in Millersburg, Pennsylvania. This is the second remodel to the store in two years, following the addition of a beer-wine café in 2020. “Upgrades to Weis’ Millersburg store will improve the shopping experience for our loyal customers in the area,”...
MILLERSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon Bologna#Pennsylvania Dutch#Food Drink#New Midstate
susquehannastyle.com

5 Susquehanna Valley Real Estate Game Changers

Meet some of the region’s top real estate pros, and let them help you find your dream home. Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. 100 Foxshire Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 | 717-291-9101 | luskandassociates.com. Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is south central Pennsylvania’s premiere real estate agency,...
LANCASTER, PA
Lancaster Farming

Documentary Film Crew Visits Pennsylvania Hemp Farms

AVONDALE, Pa. — A band of Tennessee filmmakers passed through Pennsylvania this week, visiting hemp farms and interviewing farmers for a documentary film series about industrial hemp called “One Plant.”. “A lot of the people that we’re trying to talk to are right here in Pennsylvania,” said filmmaker...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lykensvalley.org

Locust Summit Coal Breaker

An undated colorized post card view of the coal breaker at Locust Summit, located between Mt. Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, and Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. This was one of the largest anthracite coal breakers in the world. The view also pictures a locomotive and coal cars on the railroad tracks in front of the breaker.
SHENANDOAH, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 2nd, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Donald J. Stidham, 65 years of age of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Luke's University Hospital Allentown. Born Thursday, August 23, 1956 in Coaldale, Pennsylvania the son of the late Franklin, and Pauline (Fulton) Stidham. Donny...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Annual chili cook-off held in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The 26th annual Hannover chili cook-off wrapped up Sunday afternoon. It was hosted by the exchange club of Hanover. This year’s event featured live music, magic shows, chili tasting, and much more. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox!...
HANOVER, PA
lykensvalley.org

Pine Grove – Lovers Lane

An undated post card view of a road in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, widely known as “Lovers Lane” The photographer was said to be Alvin C. Schwalm. the location in 1971 was identified as an extension of American Legion Boulevard which crosses the hill to Pine Hill Drive and meets Sweet Arrow Lake Road.
PINE GROVE, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
LEWISBERRY, PA
abc27.com

Middletown fireworks display dedicated to firefighter

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown’s annual fireworks display was on Saturday night. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Before the show started, Mayor Jim Curry dedicated the show to volunteer firefighter Shaun Menear. Back in...
MIDDLETOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy