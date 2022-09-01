Read full article on original website
Harrisburg holds laser light show as part of Kipona celebration
The Kipona Festival swapped out fireworks for a 25-minute-long choreographed laser light show Sunday night. Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams said that the laser light show would be something new, jokingly adding that it was because “I’m new” as mayor.
One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats was scheduled to host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s planned to serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
abc27.com
Harrisburg marine returns home after three years
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a warm welcome for one local hero who returned to Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon. Sergeant Tyrese Thomas-Greene is now home from the Marine Corps after being stationed in Japan for the past three years. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
Pennsylvania police increasing patrols for Labor Day
Pennsylvania State Police are stepping up patrols on Labor Day as millions across the commonwealth celebrate the long holiday weekend.
abc27.com
Annual Kipona Festival kicks off in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — The 106th Kipona Festival kicked off Saturday in Downtown Harrisburg. This event happens every Labor day weekend along the Susquehanna River, and it aims to shine a spotlight on the Native-American culture. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign...
theshelbyreport.com
Weis Markets Completes Store Remodel In Millersburg, PA
Weis Markets has completed the remodel of its store in Millersburg, Pennsylvania. This is the second remodel to the store in two years, following the addition of a beer-wine café in 2020. “Upgrades to Weis’ Millersburg store will improve the shopping experience for our loyal customers in the area,”...
susquehannastyle.com
5 Susquehanna Valley Real Estate Game Changers
Meet some of the region’s top real estate pros, and let them help you find your dream home. Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. 100 Foxshire Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 | 717-291-9101 | luskandassociates.com. Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is south central Pennsylvania’s premiere real estate agency,...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Lancaster Farming
Documentary Film Crew Visits Pennsylvania Hemp Farms
AVONDALE, Pa. — A band of Tennessee filmmakers passed through Pennsylvania this week, visiting hemp farms and interviewing farmers for a documentary film series about industrial hemp called “One Plant.”. “A lot of the people that we’re trying to talk to are right here in Pennsylvania,” said filmmaker...
Central Pa. painter with autism showcases unique art at Harrisburg gallery
“Everybody has something that makes them special,” Maria Corley said. In the case of her son, Malcolm, it’s his artistic ability. But it’s also the fact that he’s autistic. The Lancaster woman and her son recently exhibited his art work at the Nyeusi Gallery in Harrisburg....
lykensvalley.org
Locust Summit Coal Breaker
An undated colorized post card view of the coal breaker at Locust Summit, located between Mt. Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, and Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. This was one of the largest anthracite coal breakers in the world. The view also pictures a locomotive and coal cars on the railroad tracks in front of the breaker.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 2nd, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Donald J. Stidham, 65 years of age of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Luke's University Hospital Allentown. Born Thursday, August 23, 1956 in Coaldale, Pennsylvania the son of the late Franklin, and Pauline (Fulton) Stidham. Donny...
abc27.com
Annual chili cook-off held in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The 26th annual Hannover chili cook-off wrapped up Sunday afternoon. It was hosted by the exchange club of Hanover. This year’s event featured live music, magic shows, chili tasting, and much more. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox!...
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA
Can you believe it's that time of the year again? Labor Day is coming up, kicking off the fall season with comfort foods, cozy sweaters, football, and all things pumpkin. There are plenty of fun events happening in Lancaster, PA this weekend, everything from an art festival to a renaissance fair.
lykensvalley.org
Pine Grove – Lovers Lane
An undated post card view of a road in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, widely known as “Lovers Lane” The photographer was said to be Alvin C. Schwalm. the location in 1971 was identified as an extension of American Legion Boulevard which crosses the hill to Pine Hill Drive and meets Sweet Arrow Lake Road.
PhillyBite
Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania
- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
abc27.com
Middletown fireworks display dedicated to firefighter
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown’s annual fireworks display was on Saturday night. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Before the show started, Mayor Jim Curry dedicated the show to volunteer firefighter Shaun Menear. Back in...
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County. “Emergency preparedness is a critical part of […]
