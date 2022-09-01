Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
Spirit of Boise pays tribute to longtime KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert
Pilots at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Friday honored longtime morning meteorologist Larry Gebert, who passed away earlier this year. Gebert spent many years covering the annual balloon festival and countless other community events.
Arbiter Online
Why do we celebrate Boise Pride in September?
Boise Pride is hosting its 33rd annual Pride Festival from Sept. 9-11 featuring new local, national and global recognized talent. Donald Williamson, the executive director of Boise Pride and the Boise Pride Festival, shared that the main goal of the festival is to show the LGBTQIA+ community that they have support.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
‘An airplane ride of joy’: Boise based pilot set to fly Spokane girl with Leukemia back home
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
KTVB
'Outwit, outplay, outlast' | Idaho man set to be oldest contestant in upcoming 'Survivor' season
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is returning for its 43rd season and welcoming 18 new contestants to the island. Among those 18 brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives...
Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch
If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
Triple-digit temperatures: normal or not for September?
BOISE, Idaho — Temperatures continue to sizzle into September. Saturday's high temp of 102° in Boise set a new record high temperature for the day; the previous record was set in 1931 and tied in 2007. This also takes the triple-digit tally up to 25 days for 2022, but from the looks of the KTVB 7 Day Forecast, that tally will likely continue to go up and more daily records are in jeopardy this week.
Why Idaho’s Favorite Fast Food Burger Restaurant Is a Total Joke
You don’t try to make a habit of eating fast food, but sometimes the day doesn’t just play out the way you thought it would. A last-minute meeting popped up at work and kept you in the office longer than you had planned. You want to get food on the table for the family as quickly as possible, so you hit a drive-through. No time for a proper sit-down meal between commitments? Grab a value meal. You discover that the food you were planning to make for dinner has gone bad. Fast food is so much easier than grocery shopping for new ingredients!
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Former refugees grow, supply produce for seven child daycares
BOISE, Idaho — Students usually grow their skills in the classroom, but this time they are growing them in the garden. "It helps to foster a sense of where their food comes from. That connection to it and their expansion on food," Nutrition Works program monitor Kelli Jeffress said.
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
bronconationnews.com
Rains: Hank Bachmeier deserves another start Friday against New Mexico
This probably won’t be a popular opinion amongst Bronco Nation, and that’s fine. I get it. But I’ll say it anyway: Hank Bachmeier deserves another chance. Was Bachmeier bad in the season opener at Oregon State? Yes. Was he a huge reason the Broncos fell into an early three-score hole and couldn’t recover? Yes. Did Taylen Green play better and show the promise that has many excited about his future? Yes.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Arbiter Online
BREAKING: Boise State safety Isaiah Bradford arrested for driving under the influence
This article was updated on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8:01 p.m. to correct the statement saying Bradford was the second Boise State football player to be charged with a DUI this year. This article was updated on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8:09 p.m. to include a statement from Boise State.
One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills
Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho's fire-prone rangelands.
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
Boise Fans Reacts To Embarrassing Bronco Football Loss on ESPN
The summer is over, and college football season has begun. Someone forgot to tell the coaching staff at Boise State that they were playing an opponent that could embarrass them on national television. In fact, the Broncos were embarrassed Saturday night, losing to an Oregon State team 34-17. The game was not as close as the score indicated. The Beavers dropped several balls that were sure touchdowns.
Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire
BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
Southwest District Health issues health advisory after cyanobacteria found in Lake Lowell
BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH) has issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell, citing high concentrations of cyanobacteria in the water. Cyanobacteria produce toxins in the water that are harmful to people, pets and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage may face an increased risk of illness, and should take extra precautions when recreating in or near the body of water.
