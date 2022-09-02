Ninja, one of our favorite brands for multi-functional cooking devices that pack seven, eight and occasionally nine different appliances into one gadget, just released their first ever outdoor grill: the Ninja Woodfire Pro. As you would expect from a Ninja product, it’s not just a grill. This multifunctional appliance can also smoke, roast, bake, dehydrate, air crisp and broil all from the comfort of your own backyard, and comes with a whole slew of accessories for making the cooking process easy. Ninja’s indoor grills are electric appliances, which makes sense — no one wants to die from carbon monoxide poisoning or...

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO