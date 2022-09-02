ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Hard-Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer—And It’s Really Fast

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The list of things you can cook in an air fryer just keeps getting...
Ninja Just Released Its First Outdoor Grill, a Charcoal and Propane-Free BBQ Machine

Ninja, one of our favorite brands for multi-functional cooking devices that pack seven, eight and occasionally nine different appliances into one gadget, just released their first ever outdoor grill: the Ninja Woodfire Pro. As you would expect from a Ninja product, it’s not just a grill. This multifunctional appliance can also smoke, roast, bake, dehydrate, air crisp and broil all from the comfort of your own backyard, and comes with a whole slew of accessories for making the cooking process easy. Ninja’s indoor grills are electric appliances, which makes sense — no one wants to die from carbon monoxide poisoning or...
How To Pick A Good Cut Of Steak

Expert butchers reveal how to identify the right kind of fat on your desired cut of meat, and why grinding things at home is always a better option. Feickert says you should know where the steak was sourced and pick one with the amount of marbling that you like. "The consistency and quality of the fat throughout the fibers of the meat is going to determine how good your steak is."
The Best Methods for Cleaning Wooden Blinds (Step-by-Step)

Wooden blinds are beautiful, but they can look less appealing when they become covered in dust, grime, and other stains. Knowing how to clean wooden blinds can keep them in excellent condition and minimize dust in the home. Unfortunately, your Venetian wooden blinds probably didn’t come with thorough step-by-step cleaning instructions.
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

