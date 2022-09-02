Read full article on original website
Related
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
Looking for tailgate food you can make ahead of time? This easy pulled pork recipe is for you.
This no-fuss pulled pork recipe can be made ahead of the big game and is designed to feed a crowd at your tailgate.
You Can Hard-Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer—And It’s Really Fast
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The list of things you can cook in an air fryer just keeps getting...
Vegans, Rejoice! KitKat Is Selling Plant-Based Bars Made From Rice
Nestlé has formulated the world’s first vegan KitKats, and the company is selling them for a premium price.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Internet Misinformation Is Giving Spiders a Bad Rap, Study Shows
Don’t let misguided media sources compound your arachnophobia.
Can You Spot the Patch of Floor Hidden Among All the Moving Boxes?
Supposedly only 5 percent of participants can do it in under a minute.
How long to boil hot dogs? Cooking tips and more on these favorite franks
Hot dogs should be boiled for around four to six minutes. If the hot dog is frozen, it should be boiled for nine to 10 minutes.
Central Perk, the Iconic Coffeehouse From 'Friends,' Is Set to Become a Real Chain With Its Own Branded Coffee
Locations have yet to be announced, but you can buy bags of the How You Doin'? or Pivot blend coffee now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Easy no-bake peanut butter protein bites are the perfect back-to-school or work snack
These easy, no-bake peanut butter protein balls are a great recipe to make ahead for lunches and snacks.
Ninja Just Released Its First Outdoor Grill, a Charcoal and Propane-Free BBQ Machine
Ninja, one of our favorite brands for multi-functional cooking devices that pack seven, eight and occasionally nine different appliances into one gadget, just released their first ever outdoor grill: the Ninja Woodfire Pro. As you would expect from a Ninja product, it’s not just a grill. This multifunctional appliance can also smoke, roast, bake, dehydrate, air crisp and broil all from the comfort of your own backyard, and comes with a whole slew of accessories for making the cooking process easy. Ninja’s indoor grills are electric appliances, which makes sense — no one wants to die from carbon monoxide poisoning or...
digg.com
How To Pick A Good Cut Of Steak
Expert butchers reveal how to identify the right kind of fat on your desired cut of meat, and why grinding things at home is always a better option. Feickert says you should know where the steak was sourced and pick one with the amount of marbling that you like. "The consistency and quality of the fat throughout the fibers of the meat is going to determine how good your steak is."
What’s the Difference Between Corn Oil, Canola Oil, and Vegetable Oil?
Corn oil, canola oil, and vegetable oil all not only look very similar, but they’re also used in quite similar ways, too. So it can be difficult to know what makes them different. Additionally, all of these oils are considered “neutral oils,” which means they have little to no noticeable flavor.
ohsospotless.com
The Best Methods for Cleaning Wooden Blinds (Step-by-Step)
Wooden blinds are beautiful, but they can look less appealing when they become covered in dust, grime, and other stains. Knowing how to clean wooden blinds can keep them in excellent condition and minimize dust in the home. Unfortunately, your Venetian wooden blinds probably didn’t come with thorough step-by-step cleaning instructions.
Mental_Floss
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 2