Princess Charlene's Daughter Gives Herself and Brother Haircuts Before Heading Back to School
"Looking forward to school on Monday …" Princess Charlene said after daughter Princess Gabriella gave herself and brother Prince Jacques their own haircuts ahead of a new school year. Monaco's royal twins will be heading off to class with brand-new back-to-school haircuts. Princess Charlene posted photos on Instagram late...
Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Shows off Her Adorable Dance Moves — Prompting a Sweet Comment From Jennifer Aniston
Oh, to have the carefree life of a 3-year-old! Kate Hudson’s daughter Rani is still on summer break and soaking up the sun with her mama on a boat. When you’re 3, you have no obligations, and you’re on the beautiful blue water, there’s only one thing left to do — dance, baby! Hudson posted an adorable video of Rani dancing away, and celebrities also couldn’t get over how cute she is. “Happy Wednesday from our dancing family to yours,” the Almost Famous actress captioned the video on Instagram yesterday, before using the hashtags “#notbacktoschoolforusyet #ranisfavoritesong #lucius #dancearoundit.” View this post on Instagram A...
Leah Remini On Daughter's 'Bittersweet' Move to College: 'I Have Never Cried so Much in My Life'
The actress didn't attend her good friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck to settle her daughter in at college Leah Remini has a pretty good reason why she didn't attend good friend Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck — she was sending her daughter off to college! The PEOPLE Puzzler host, 52, shared on Instagram over the weekend that moving daughter Sofia into school has been the "proudest moment of my life." Yet like all parents of college students, the joy was also tinged with sadness....
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke 'It Took 80 Takes' for Them to Film One Kiss for New Movie
George Clooney and Julia Roberts took their time to get the perfect shot for their upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise. Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, recently joked to The New York Times that a single kiss between their characters — divorced parents who reunite to attempt to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married — took "like, six months," in an interview published Monday.
Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters Starting Middle and High School: 'Not So Baby Girls'
Jessica Alba's back-to-school photo was extra-special this year as Honor heads to high school and Haven to middle school Jessica Alba is seeing her girls off to their new schools. The Honest Company co-founder shared photos of her daughters during the first week of school in an Instagram post Thursday. In the caption, she celebrated both 14-year-old Honor Marie and 11-year-old Haven Garner's new beginnings. "My kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby 😫) girls started middle school and high school this week 📚✏️🚌📖📝," Alba captioned a set of...
Christina Hall Shares Sweet Family Photo from Intimate Maui Wedding Ceremony with Josh Hall
Christina Hall was surrounded by lots of love on her special day. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, and Josh Hall, 41, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. Photos...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Star Kelly Ripa Makes Savage Comment About Husband On-Air
Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a love story for the ages, no doubt. One that fans of the former soap stars and TV hosts love to follow. Especially as, decades into their love story, the longtime couple still appears to be as in love as they were when they first met.
Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest
Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía laugh at a wedding 3 months after Shakira split
Gerard Piqué and his Shakira lookalike 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chía attended a wedding a little over a week ago as a dates. They were photographed looking smitten with each other, laughing hysterically. GrosbyGroup Piqué has not commented on the cheating allegations or his...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Left Stunned by Guest Host During Kelly Ripa’s Absence
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
Tori Spelling and Husband Dean McDermott Spotted Together in Calabasas as They Enjoy Rare Outing
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are walking on the sunny side of life. The couple was photographed in their summer casuals as they stepped out for pizza on Thursday in Calabasas, Calif. during a rare outing together. Spelling, 49, appeared to give a nod to her Beverly Hills, 90210 roots...
Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch
Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
Jennifer Hudson Takes Over Ellen’s Old Studio In 1st Look At Her New Talk Show: Watch
Get ready for some J.Hud on your TV screen! Jennifer Hudson dropped the first look at her upcoming talk show on Thursday, August 11. The EGOT winner, 40, got candid in the teaser for The Jennifer Hudson Show, which will debut on September 12. “This is the first day of my show,” Jennifer said into the camera with her mega-watt smile. “I’m still getting used to saying that.”
Whoopi Goldberg's Advice for 'Claim to Fame' Granddaughter Amara
Amara Skye, the granddaughter of Whoopi Goldberg, has revealed what advice the EGOT winner had for her ahead of her appearance on ABC's "Claim to Fame."
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
Fisherman Hilariously Drops Bluegill Onto Wife’s Water Pad And Watches Her Freak Out
Sometimes it’s something so simple a person would almost never think of it. Except for that one guy that always comes up with great ideas and pulls through with them constantly. Everyone needs to have one of these guys in a group of the boys, they keep you on your toes and will have you bent to the ground laughing just about every time you’re hanging out.
Ciara and Kids Join Russell Wilson for Adorable Photos After Contract Extension: 'Glory to God'
Russell Wilson had Ciara and their children by his side as he signed the five-year, $245 million extension, the third most lucrative contract in NFL history in terms of guaranteed money Russell Wilson is making historic moves in his career, and he wants his kids to have a front seat to it all. On Thursday, it was announced that the new Denver Broncos quarterback signed a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money, the third most lucrative in terms of guaranteed money in NFL...
'Law and Order' Star Mariska Hargitay Posts Cryptic Instagram About Kelli Giddish Leaving
Law and Order: SVU fans, prepare to say goodbye to Detective Amanda Rollins when season 24 premieres later this fall. While actress Kelli Giddish has expressed her gratitude for her time on the popular NBC show, it seems that fellow co-star Mariska Hargitay is having a hard time seeing her leave.
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirations for Her New Show (Exclusive)
Just a month away from the premiere of her new talk show, Sheri Shepherd is looking to the legends of daytime TV for inspiration. Fresh off her move to New York City for the show's launch, Shepherd said she's hoping to incorporate Ellen Degeneres-style humor with Oprah-esque interviews when Sherri premiers on September 12 on Fox.
