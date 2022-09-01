Read full article on original website
TruthBeTold..
4d ago
This makes me so sad! This poor guy in a wheelchair probably saw it coming too. You can't avoid anything coming at you. I want to cry 😢 71 years old and goes out like this.... get off your FU**ING PHONES people
Reply(2)
6
Kathleen Hillock
4d ago
I'm willing to bet $100 the driver was female and texting on her phone while driving. I have been nearly run over at least 6 times because of the driver 's phone propped above the steering wheel.
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Rapids man, 32, dies after being thrown from motorcycle after colliding with other motorcycle
BARRY COUNTY, MI — A 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a second motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads in Prairieville Township, northwest of Hickory Corners, in Barry County at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to tweets from MSP’s Fifth District.
Crews free Muskegon man from vehicle following crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 50-year-old Muskegon man was seriously injured in a crash after driving off the roadway and rolling his vehicle several times, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the man was wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police responded...
Downtown Muskegon street closing for several months for road diet
MUSKEGON, MI – The narrowing of a major downtown street will require closures for most of the rest of the year. A section of Terrace Street near the Muskegon Farmers Market will close Tuesday, Sept. 6, as crews work to remove half of the divided boulevard and turn the remaining half into a two-way street.
Muskegon man injured after crash in Crockery Twp.
A 50-year-old Muskegon man driving a 2006 Cadillac veered off the road after traveling at a high rate of speed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whtc.com
Two Hospitalized in Friday Night Crash on Holland’s North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 2, 2022) – Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to West Shore Drive north of Riley Street and just east of US-31 just before 8 PM. That was where a white sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Holland woman, attempted to exit a parking lot and enter onto West Shore Drive when it pulled in front of a northbound sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man. A collision ensued, and a 43-year-old Holland woman riding in the white vehicle was taken in stable condition to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was also hurt, although his injuries were considered minor, and he was also hospitalized at an undisclosed location. The older woman was not hurt.
Police identify woman struck, killed while crossing road in motorized wheelchair
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police identified Laurie Bos, 71, of Grand Rapids, as the woman who was struck and killed while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on Lake Michigan Drive NW near Ferndale Avenue in Walker. Bos...
Woman seriously injured in Holland area crash
HOLLAND, MI -- A 43-year-old Holland woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision near the Meijer store on West Shore Drive, police said. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the woman was a passenger in an Acura that pulled out of the Meijer store parking lot and onto West Shore Drive, but into the path of a Toyota Camry going north on West Shore Drive.
Argument over vehicle sale leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI - No one was injured after an argument over the sale of a truck prompted shots fired on Friday night. Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 46000 block of M-43 in Arlington Township at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, for a report of two armed men arguing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whtc.com
Muskegon Man Hurt in I-96 Crash Near Nunica
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 4, 2022) – A 50-year-old Muskegon man was injured in a single vehicle crash east of Nunica late on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, the unnamed motorist was alone while driving his sedan westbound on I-96, approaching 112th Avenue, shortly after 10 PM. Witnesses told responding deputies and other first responders that they saw that automobile “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it left the roadway, struck a ditch, and rolled over several times.
GRPD: Man dead after shooting in SE Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded.
thecollegiatelive.com
Student groped on campus, graffiti damage, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports
Graffiti damage discovered on exterior of Applied Technology Center. While on mobile patrol around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 23, Grand Rapids Community College police officers noticed some graffiti on the east wall of the Applied Technology Center on the GRCC campus. The graffiti was some random paint marks on the concrete wall just off Claremont Avenue. on the southeast corner of the ATC. Officers emailed the GRCC facilities department and asked for someone to be assigned to clean it. The cost to clean it was around $300. There are no known suspects or witnesses.
Road closures to begin after Labor Day in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI - City crews will be performing ongoing cleanup of the storm that swept through Michigan on Monday, Aug. 29. The City of Battle Creek announced that road closures will begin on Tuesday, Sept 6, and possibly last through Friday, Sept. 9. The closures are necessary as heavy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
Man assaults 2 juvenile employees at West Michigan Burger King, police say
WYOMING, MI – A male customer assaulted two juvenile employees at Burger King on Sunday afternoon, police said. The man was unhappy with his service at Burger King, 1313 28th St., on Sept. 4, and climbed over the counter, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said. He then assaulted...
whtc.com
Driver Hospitalized After Crash Near Hudsonville
JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 3, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street around 4:15 PM. That was where a SUV, driven by a 40-year-old woman from the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, was westbound when she attempted to turn left on a red light. She struck a northbound SUV going through the intersection on a green light, causing it to overturn and pinning in its driver, who had to be extricated by responding deputies.
Fire damages abandoned building in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A fire that damaged an abandoned home Monday morning is currently under investigation, officials said. Firefighters from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded around 5:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, to reports of a fire in an abandoned home in the 200 block of Cooley Street in Kalamazoo.
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
Police: Customer assaults 2 workers at Wyoming Burger King
A customer assaulted two teenaged employees at a Burger King in Wyoming, police say.
Kalamazoo man, 28, dies after shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man died after he was shot early Saturday morning. Aaron Lee Starling, 28, of Kalamazoo, was shot in the chest around 1:56 a.m., Sept. 3, on Portage Street, near East Crosstown Parkway. When police arrived at the scene, they were told the man arrived at...
Serious injury crash on I-94 causing traffic backups in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A serious injury crash is causing traffic backups on I-94. A serious injury single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on eastbound I-94, west of exit 85, near South 35th Street, Michigan State Police said. State police said a 66-year-old Saginaw man was...
MLive
49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 14