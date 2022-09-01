ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

TruthBeTold..
4d ago

This makes me so sad! This poor guy in a wheelchair probably saw it coming too. You can't avoid anything coming at you. I want to cry 😢 71 years old and goes out like this.... get off your FU**ING PHONES people

Kathleen Hillock
4d ago

I'm willing to bet $100 the driver was female and texting on her phone while driving. I have been nearly run over at least 6 times because of the driver 's phone propped above the steering wheel.

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids man, 32, dies after being thrown from motorcycle after colliding with other motorcycle

BARRY COUNTY, MI — A 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a second motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads in Prairieville Township, northwest of Hickory Corners, in Barry County at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to tweets from MSP’s Fifth District.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Two Hospitalized in Friday Night Crash on Holland’s North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 2, 2022) – Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to West Shore Drive north of Riley Street and just east of US-31 just before 8 PM. That was where a white sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Holland woman, attempted to exit a parking lot and enter onto West Shore Drive when it pulled in front of a northbound sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man. A collision ensued, and a 43-year-old Holland woman riding in the white vehicle was taken in stable condition to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was also hurt, although his injuries were considered minor, and he was also hospitalized at an undisclosed location. The older woman was not hurt.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Woman seriously injured in Holland area crash

HOLLAND, MI -- A 43-year-old Holland woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision near the Meijer store on West Shore Drive, police said. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the woman was a passenger in an Acura that pulled out of the Meijer store parking lot and onto West Shore Drive, but into the path of a Toyota Camry going north on West Shore Drive.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Muskegon Man Hurt in I-96 Crash Near Nunica

CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 4, 2022) – A 50-year-old Muskegon man was injured in a single vehicle crash east of Nunica late on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, the unnamed motorist was alone while driving his sedan westbound on I-96, approaching 112th Avenue, shortly after 10 PM. Witnesses told responding deputies and other first responders that they saw that automobile “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it left the roadway, struck a ditch, and rolled over several times.
NUNICA, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Student groped on campus, graffiti damage, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports

Graffiti damage discovered on exterior of Applied Technology Center. While on mobile patrol around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 23, Grand Rapids Community College police officers noticed some graffiti on the east wall of the Applied Technology Center on the GRCC campus. The graffiti was some random paint marks on the concrete wall just off Claremont Avenue. on the southeast corner of the ATC. Officers emailed the GRCC facilities department and asked for someone to be assigned to clean it. The cost to clean it was around $300. There are no known suspects or witnesses.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Driver Hospitalized After Crash Near Hudsonville

JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 3, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street around 4:15 PM. That was where a SUV, driven by a 40-year-old woman from the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, was westbound when she attempted to turn left on a red light. She struck a northbound SUV going through the intersection on a green light, causing it to overturn and pinning in its driver, who had to be extricated by responding deputies.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
MLive

Fire damages abandoned building in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A fire that damaged an abandoned home Monday morning is currently under investigation, officials said. Firefighters from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded around 5:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, to reports of a fire in an abandoned home in the 200 block of Cooley Street in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man, 28, dies after shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man died after he was shot early Saturday morning. Aaron Lee Starling, 28, of Kalamazoo, was shot in the chest around 1:56 a.m., Sept. 3, on Portage Street, near East Crosstown Parkway. When police arrived at the scene, they were told the man arrived at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

