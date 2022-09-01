ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Triston Casas gets first hit in big-league debut

It didn't take Triston Casas long to get comfortable at Fenway Park. In his big-league debut on Sunday, Boston's No. 2 prospect collected his first hit in his third at-bat. While it was just an infield grounder, he found an opening and reached first base safely when Corey Seager didn't have a throw from shortstop.
NBC Sports

How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
NBC Sports

Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'

Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
NBC Sports

Five things Giants can do in September for a better 2023

LOS ANGELES -- A year after they spent a thrilling September holding off the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the NL West title, the Giants entered the month seven games under .500. It has been a disappointing season, particularly over the last six weeks, but Gabe Kapler mentioned multiple times over the weekend that he wants his group to finish strong.
NBC Sports

Stew fights back tears revealing 'proudest moment' in Oakland

Programming note: "All A's" featuring Dave Stewart debuts Tuesday, Sept. 6 on NBC Sports California after "A's Postgame Live" following the game against the Atlanta Braves. Former Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart spent seven years from 1986 to 1992, then one more season in 1995 with Oakland. During his first stint, he'd go on to win various individual and team accolades.
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox to call up No. 2 prospect Triston Casas

First baseman Triston Casas will be called up to the Red Sox on Sunday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. To make room for Casas, Bobby Dalbec reportedly will be sent down to Triple-A. Casas, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization behind Marcelo Mayer. He was a...
NBC Sports

Oller knows exactly why Orioles roughed him up in A's loss

The Athletics fell victim to the home run ball in their 8-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. A's starting pitcher Adam Oller went five innings but had difficulty keeping the ball in the park. The 27-year-old's lack of command on his fastball...
NBC Sports

Phillies push pause on Wheeler again; prospect McGarry gets a look in bullpen

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Wheeler will not return to the Phillies' starting rotation Tuesday night. The right-hander is still dealing with inflammation in his right elbow. "It's feeling better and I'm sure if this was a playoff game, he'd say, 'Give me the ball,'" manager Rob Thomson said before Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.
