A special Lego-building event has been added to Solvang's 85th annual Danish Days festivities in September, stacking the tradition with some friendly competition. The heralded Lego — a product founded in 1932 by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen — will take center stage as three of California’s top builders compete against each other to construct a unique version of a Hans Christian Andersen fairytale during the two-day featured event slated for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.

SOLVANG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO