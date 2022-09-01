ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

How to Play The New Trickster Style In Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier began its fourth season recently, and with the Variant Mode event that had allowed players to play as Sephiroth wrapped up, an all-new Style Mastery was added: Trickster. With the game almost approaching 10 Mastery Styles, Trickster is definitely one of, if not the best, Mastery Style for players to use.
Gamespot

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation

Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
Gamespot

Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now

PlayStation Plus changed during summer 2022, going from one plan to three, with each plan offering various benefits including cloud saves, game trials, and, crucially, a bunch of games to download and play. If you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you’ve got hundreds of games at your fingertips, and if you’re suffering from choice paralysis, then have no fear, each month we’ll round up the new additions and guide you on what to play first.
Gamespot

Skyrim Anniversary Edition May Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Last August, Bethesda announced that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim would be remastered for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. But it appears that Skyrim may be coming to the Nintendo Switch too. Thanks to VGC, we now know Skyrim was rated in Taiwan...
Gamespot

Jungle Resistance

Gamespot

New Tales From The Borderlands Has Me Cautiously Optimistic

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Having had a chance to see a 30-minute gameplay presentation of New Tales from the Borderlands, I'm cautiously optimistic about the upcoming consequence-driven episodic adventure game. What I saw has left me intrigued--even if it didn't quite match the irreverent charm of the original game. I'm willing to give the game the benefit of the doubt but I am a little worried that this sequel may not live up to the narrative highs of its predecessor.
Gamespot

GameSpot Swipe Mobile Showcase - What to Expect

Tune in for Swipe, GameSpot’s first ever mobile games showcase. Coming this September 8 at 10am PT, we'll be hosting a livestreamed event that puts the spotlight on the latest and greatest games for iOS and Android devices. We'll learn more about titles from Activision, EA, Ubisoft, Apple Arcade, Netflix, and much more. GameSpot Swipe will be broadcast on GameSpot, YouTube, and Twitch.
Gamespot

Chickenoidz Super Pre-Party

Gamespot

Clientele: Sexy Deckbuilder

Gamespot

Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL

Gamespot

Beat Stickman: Beyond

Gamespot

Horizon Chase 2

Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Rising Through The Ranks Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched alongside a large collection of cosmetics (via both the Hyperbeat battle pass and the Hyperbeat Store) and an equally large number of seasonal events. The most recent of these events, Rising Through The Ranks, is the very first of its kind, and tasks players with ascending the tiers in Ranked Mode while unlocking prizes along the way.
Gamespot

Circus Electrique

Gamespot

Ninja Hagakure

Gamespot

What The Fortress!?

Gamespot

The Mystery Of Destiny 2's Pirate Pun - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2

Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
VIDEO GAMES

