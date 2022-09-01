ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW announced its We Care campaign to give local area charities $3,000 a month through community nominations and voting. It will be a monthly outreach program designed to support local charitable organizations. The dealership began this campaign as a way to...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Nice Holiday Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A ridge of high pressure over the western part of the country means a pretty nice weekend. The rain chance is not zero. Twenty to thirty percent chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms late day on Saturday. Smaller rain chance on Sunday and a quiet forecast on Monday. Beyond the weekend, no rain chance next week and temperatures will be close to average for this time of year, in the upper 80s.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New PharmaTex study to lessen spread of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - PharmaTex Research, a clinical research facility in Amarillo, is taking steps with a new study that aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “A virus is able to mutate very easily which is why it’s still around,” says Dr. David Brabham, president, PharmaTex Research. “Our current strain is causing very little disease but certainly is present in a lot of households.”
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

DPS working on semi rollover east of Groom, traffic being diverted

GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is working on a semi rollover on I-40 and Highway 70 just east of Groom. DPS says a semi which was hauling cleaning supplies over-corrected causing the rig to turn on its side, spilling the supplies on the roadway. Clean up is expected to take...
GROOM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy