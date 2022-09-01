Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW giving to charities in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW announced its We Care campaign to give local area charities $3,000 a month through community nominations and voting. It will be a monthly outreach program designed to support local charitable organizations. The dealership began this campaign as a way to...
KFDA
Nice Holiday Weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A ridge of high pressure over the western part of the country means a pretty nice weekend. The rain chance is not zero. Twenty to thirty percent chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms late day on Saturday. Smaller rain chance on Sunday and a quiet forecast on Monday. Beyond the weekend, no rain chance next week and temperatures will be close to average for this time of year, in the upper 80s.
KFDA
Polk Street Streetscape Project in planning stages, asking businesses for preferences
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Polk Street Streetscape Project is in the planning stages with asking businesses what preferences they would like. In 2016, voters approved a bond election for improvements on Polk Streets side walks. The plan is already in the city budget because of the bond election. The...
KFDA
New PharmaTex study to lessen spread of COVID-19
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - PharmaTex Research, a clinical research facility in Amarillo, is taking steps with a new study that aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “A virus is able to mutate very easily which is why it’s still around,” says Dr. David Brabham, president, PharmaTex Research. “Our current strain is causing very little disease but certainly is present in a lot of households.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
DPS working on semi rollover east of Groom, traffic being diverted
GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is working on a semi rollover on I-40 and Highway 70 just east of Groom. DPS says a semi which was hauling cleaning supplies over-corrected causing the rig to turn on its side, spilling the supplies on the roadway. Clean up is expected to take...
Comments / 0