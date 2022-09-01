Fresno County reports first West Nile Virus death from nine cases so far this year

Fresno County health officials confirmed on Thursday a death caused by West Nile Virus, which is spread by mosquitoes.

There were a total of nine human cases of the virus in Fresno County through the end of August, the Fresno County Department of Public Health said in a news release. That number is expected to increase.

Officials did not provide any demographic information on the person who died from West Nile Virus.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends,” Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer said in the release. “We need to stay vigilant as mosquitoes may continue to cause several severe illnesses, including West Nile Virus infection, which require hospitalization and intensive care.”

Fresno County reported 14 human cases and one fatality in all of 2021 . Statewide there were 129 reported cases in 2021, including 12 deaths.

Since West Nile was first recorded in California in 2003, there have been more than 7,300 human cases and more than 330 deaths, according to health officials.

West Nile virus is described by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as the leading cause of illness spread by mosquito bites. The agency also notes that there is no vaccine against West Nile, nor are there medications to treat the disease in humans.

Health officials say that most cases cause only mild symptoms in people, but the virus can lead to a brain infection called West Nile encephalitis.

The health department recommends a few practices to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes:

Apply insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes and repair or replace screens that have holes

Eliminate standing water and containers that can hold water from around the home

Contact mosquito abatement districts to report poorly maintained swimming pools or water features that appear green

A county website, www.fresnocountymosquito.org , has more information on how to protect one’s family and home from West Nile and other mosquito borne illnesses, officials said.

To report dead birds, which are often a sign of mosquito-borne illness, and for information on West Nile activity in the state, go to at www.westnile.ca.gov or call 1-877-WNV-BIRD .