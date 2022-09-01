ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Spun

PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others

The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Phil Mickelson laments his 'atrocious' results since joining LIV Golf

BOLTON, Mass — Phil Mickelson did not mince his words Friday at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. His scores have been terrible since returning to golf in June—which he did at LIV Golf’s opening event in England—following a personal break he took to allow the dust to settle from inflammatory comments he made about how the PGA Tour conducted its business.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston

For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News

Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward. According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf

Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
GOLF
Golf Digest

Lexi Thompson old? She might feel like it in final group with Lucy Li

Hey Lexi, how that’s AARP subscription working out for you? Are the early-bird dinners tasty? Got enough Advil in the bag?. Lexi Thompson is old. She’s 27, after all. Born nearly a decade before Twitter! Imagine that. Lucy Li can’t. Li is 19 and was 11 when she played a practice round with Thompson before the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst. Li must have thought Lexi was ancient back then.
SYLVANIA, OH
Golf.com

A finalist for PGA Tour player of the year … plays for LIV

On Monday, the PGA Tour released the finalists for the Jack Nicklaus player of the year award, nominating three men for their extraordinary seasons and, in turn, their contributions to the PGA Tour. But there was, naturally, just one problem: one of the nominees has since sworn his allegiance to the Tour’s enemy, LIV Golf.
GOLF
Golf.com

The irons used by the top 5 pros on the PGA Tour last season

A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the irons will always pay dividends.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: LIV Golf’s newest gets, Phil Mickelson, Tiger and Serena

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, the most recent defections to LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods taking in Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.
GOLF
NBC Sports

Serena Williams loses to Ajla Tomljanović in US Open

After yet another night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Serena Williams’ bid for a 24th Grand Slam title in singles has officially come to a close. The tennis legend lost to No. 46 Ajla Tomljanović 5-7, 7-6 (4),1-6 on Friday night in a game that surpassed the three-hour mark.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Tomljanovic, who beat Serena, wins again at U.S. Open

NEW YORK – The woman who ended Serena Williams’ stay at the U.S. Open has won again to reach the quarterfinals in New York for the first time in nine appearances. Ajla Tomljanovic beat Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (8), 6-1 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in a matchup between unseeded players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
TENNIS

