PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others
The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson laments his 'atrocious' results since joining LIV Golf
BOLTON, Mass — Phil Mickelson did not mince his words Friday at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. His scores have been terrible since returning to golf in June—which he did at LIV Golf’s opening event in England—following a personal break he took to allow the dust to settle from inflammatory comments he made about how the PGA Tour conducted its business.
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston
For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia on any possible tension with LIV Golf haters next week in England: 'Too bad for them'
BOLTON, Mass. — Sergio Garcia is enjoying his new life as a LIV golfer. But on the DP World Tour, where he became one of Europe’s biggest stars of the past two decades, the Spaniard is predicting some tension when he and more than a dozen other LIV recruits return next week for its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.
Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News
Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward. According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.
NBA・
U.S. Open: Serena Williams loses what might have been her final match
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Serena Williams held the lead several times over Ajla Tomljanovic, but couldn't hang on in what might have been the final match of her storied tennis career at the 2022 U.S. Open on Friday in Flushing, N.Y. The Aussie won the three-hour, third-round match 7-5, 6-7,...
Golf Digest
Six players receive PGA Tour cards for 2022-23 after tour officially suspends Cam Smith and latest group of LIV defectors
The domino effect of the latest LIV Golf signings was felt on Friday when six tour pros hoping to somehow keep their status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season became the beneficiaries of the latest round of defections. After hitting their opening tee shots in the first round...
Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf
Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
Golf Digest
Lexi Thompson old? She might feel like it in final group with Lucy Li
Hey Lexi, how that’s AARP subscription working out for you? Are the early-bird dinners tasty? Got enough Advil in the bag?. Lexi Thompson is old. She’s 27, after all. Born nearly a decade before Twitter! Imagine that. Lucy Li can’t. Li is 19 and was 11 when she played a practice round with Thompson before the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst. Li must have thought Lexi was ancient back then.
Golf.com
A finalist for PGA Tour player of the year … plays for LIV
On Monday, the PGA Tour released the finalists for the Jack Nicklaus player of the year award, nominating three men for their extraordinary seasons and, in turn, their contributions to the PGA Tour. But there was, naturally, just one problem: one of the nominees has since sworn his allegiance to the Tour’s enemy, LIV Golf.
Golf.com
The irons used by the top 5 pros on the PGA Tour last season
A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the irons will always pay dividends.
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: LIV Golf’s newest gets, Phil Mickelson, Tiger and Serena
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, the most recent defections to LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods taking in Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.
Golf.com
On Sunday, LIV Golf delivered the chaotic finish it has been promising
It’s taken months for LIV Golf to deliver what it has long promised to bring to the golf world, but it finally arrived Sunday: the first LIV Golf playoff, a highlight for one of the best golfers in the world and, before that, an hour of absolutely chaotic golf.
NBC Sports
Serena Williams loses to Ajla Tomljanović in US Open
After yet another night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Serena Williams’ bid for a 24th Grand Slam title in singles has officially come to a close. The tennis legend lost to No. 46 Ajla Tomljanović 5-7, 7-6 (4),1-6 on Friday night in a game that surpassed the three-hour mark.
NBC Sports
Tomljanovic, who beat Serena, wins again at U.S. Open
NEW YORK – The woman who ended Serena Williams’ stay at the U.S. Open has won again to reach the quarterfinals in New York for the first time in nine appearances. Ajla Tomljanovic beat Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (8), 6-1 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in a matchup between unseeded players.
Vitality remain undefeated at ESL Pro League Season 16
Team Vitality rallied from a map down to defeat Natus Vincere on Saturday and remain unbeaten in Group A at
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
