Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’
Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
Christine Baranski Reveals How She Really Feels About The Good Fight Ending
Watch: Exclusive Sneak Peek: "The Good Fight" Finale. All good things come to an end. The Good Fight's Christine Baranski, who plays Diane Lockhart on the series, got a taste of this reality when she found out that the Paramount+ legal drama was coming to an end. In an interview with TVLine, the actress revealed she was actually "stunned" to hear the news after just coming from a seemingly normal day on the set.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Kelli Giddish Is Really Leaving the Series After 12 Years
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
RELATED PEOPLE
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Angie Harmon, Sasha Alexander and More
Partners in crime! Rizzoli & Isles took the crime show genre to the next level with its 2010 premiere, focusing on two female friends and colleagues who didn’t need anyone else to solve the case. Based on the novels by Tess Gerritsen, the TNT drama followed detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) and medical examiner Dr. […]
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
ABC Picks Up ‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia To Series
ABC said Monday that it has picked up The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, to series. The drama, produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, was the last remaining “second cycle” pilot to learn its fate, but was a consistent frontrunner and a move to a series pickup always looked promising. Like drama pilot Will Trent, which was picked up to series this month, The Company You Keep had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. The project also had brought on seasoned writer-producer Phil Klemmer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christine Baranski Upon Learning The Good Fight Was Ending: 'My Heart Dropped'
Actress Christine Baranski, who has played the character of Diane Lockhart for 13 years between The Good Wife and The Good Fight, says she was "stunned" when she learned that The Good Fight's sixth season would be its last. In a new interview with TVLine, Baranski describes being informed of...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Drops Preview of Epic Crossover Event
If you are looking for a major-league way to launch a new season, then Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has one. In fact, she’s right smack-dab in the middle of an epic crossover event involving all three Law & Order shows. That’s right. When you turn on your TV set to NBC on September 22, then you can leave it alone for three hours.
‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Has Similar Connections to Both Mark Harmon and Gary Cole
‘NCIS’ star Sean Murray has starred alongside Mark Harmon and Gary Cole long before he was Agent Tim McGee.
Nathan Lane Wins First Emmy For ‘Only Murders In The Building’ After Record 7 Career Guest Star Nominations
Nathan Lane, a three-time Tony Award winner, has been a guest-starring fixture on broadcast with scene-stealing roles on some of television’s most popular series over the past two decades. Heading into this year, he had earned six Emmy nominations, three for comedy Modern Family and one each for comedies Frasier and Mad About You and drama The Good Wife. In July, Lane landed his seventh Guest Actor Emmy nomination, surpassing the late Fred Willard to become the most-nominated guest actor ever across comedy and drama. It was Lane’s first nom for a non-broadcast series, Hulu’s comedy Only Murders In the Building....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles
A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2022: Lead Actress In A Comedy Series – The Smart Money Is On Jean To Repeat
Two past winners compete against four challengers with varying degrees of Emmy history in this year’s Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series race. The main question hovering over this entire category is just how much of a lock Jean Smart is, and if there is possibly anyone who can beat her to what would be a fifth overall Emmy win and second in a row for Hacks. The untried contenders are Elle Fanning and Quinta Brunson, the latter possibly in the same boat as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who knocked it out of the park winning four Emmys for Fleabag, including this...
‘Bob♥Abishola’: Gina Yashere & Matt Ross Upped To Co-Showrunners On CBS Comedy Series
EXCLUSIVE: Bob♥Abishola co-creator/co-executive Gina Yashere and co-executive producer Matt Ross have been promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside co-creators Al Higgins, who has been running the hit Warner Bros TV comedy, and Chuck Lorre, who serves as showrunner on all of his series. This marks the latest promotion for Yashere, who co-created Bob♥Abishola with Lorre, Higgins and Eddie Gorodetsky. After a scene-stealing guest-starring turn in the pilot as Kemi, Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) best friend, she was upped to a series regular and has been a cast member ever since, in addition to her duties as a writer-producer. Ross also has...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Former Showrunner Warren Leight Speaks Out About Kelli Giddish Leaving the Show
Law & Order fans were stunned to learn this week that longtime star Kelli Giddish will be leaving the show following the conclusion of the upcoming 24th season of Special Victims Unit. Many viewers have since voiced their disappointment to see her leave the show. Giddish’s co-stars reportedly fought to...
SFGate
‘Sr.’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Gets Vulnerable in This Oddball Collaboration With Cult Director Dad
Just how polished does a career-spanning documentary about the anarchic underground filmmaker behind “Greaser’s Palace” and “Putney Swope” need to be? If you’ve seen any of Robert Downey’s films, the answer is obviously: not very. You might even say, the scrappier the better. So goes the thinking behind “Sr.,” a loose seemingly seat-of-your-pants portrait of the antiestablishment director (perhaps best known for siring “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr.) that sneaks up on ya, emotionally speaking, seeing as how it doubles as a kind of farewell exercise between the two generations (plus grandson Exton) in the months before Downey succumbed to Parkinson’s Disease.
Emmys 2022: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and More Stars React to Their Nominations
An honor just to be nominated! After the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations were announced on July 12, many of the acknowledged stars reacted to the critical acclaim. “Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of […]
Laverne Cox Goes Deep With Melanie Lynskey & More on E!'s If We're Being Honest Emmys Special
Watch: If We're Being Honest with Laverne Cox Premiering Monday at 10/9c. Laverne Cox is about to prove she can dazzle stars on and off of the red carpet. The Live From E! host will put her impressive interview skills to good use as part of the network's new special, If We're Being Honest with Laverne Cox. Spotlighting trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community, the series is set to kick off on Monday, Sept. 5 with a special Emmys edition featuring nominees Melanie Lynskey, Nicole Byer and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Steve Toussaint was 'gutted' over Miguel Sapochnik leaving House of the Dragon as showrunner
It was revealed Wednesday, days ahead of the third episode drop for HBO's House of the Dragon, that Miguel Sapochnik would be drastically scaling back his duties on the Game of Thrones prequel. The franchise veteran, who directed some of the standout episodes of the original series, would be stepping down as co-showrunner and director and just be involved as an executive producer moving forward.
Comments / 0