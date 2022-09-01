ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Possible family of unidentified victim found after Detroit random shooting spree

 7 days ago
Police say they believe they've found the family of a victim in Sunday's shooting spree in Detroit who they were working to identify.

According to police, the shooting spree started around 4:45 a.m. near 7 Mile and Wyoming. That's where they believe a 28-year-old man was fatally shot by the suspect.

About 30 minutes later and three blocks away, a woman in her 40s was shot and killed near Margarita and Wyoming. Police were not immediately able to identify her and released a sketch of the victim with a description.

Thursday evening, police told 7 Action News that they possibly found the victim's family. They are not publicly identifying her at this time, but say they plan to Friday.

Since the victim's family may have been found, 7 Action News has removed the sketch and description of the victim.

The Detroit Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

