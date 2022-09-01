ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this Labor Day weekend in Cobb County — September 2-5

Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

2022 Art in the Park

The annual Marietta Art in the Park festival returns to Glover Park in Marietta Square Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual art festival takes place in Marietta Square each Labor Day Weekend and features a juried exhibition pieces by more than 150 artists from all over the country as well as local artists from the Marietta area. All items are handmade original work including paintings, photography, jewelry, sculptures, woodworking, pottery and more.

City of Austell BBQ Blues & Brews Festival

Join the City of Austell at the first annual BBQ Blues and Brews Festival. Enjoy live music, delicious BBQ and funnel cakes, craft vendors, inflatables and more on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

With great food and entertainment for the whole family, this free festival will be a blast. Bring your friends and experience some of the best of Austell.

This event is located on Jefferson Street in downtown Austell.

Atlanta Braves

Take advantage of your long weekend and cheer on the Atlanta Braves as they go head to head with the Miami Marlins at Truist Park Friday and Saturday at 7:20 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

For ticket prices and more information, visit the Braves website.

Labor Day Weekend at Six Flags White Water

School’s out and the office is closed. Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Six Flags White Water!

Labor Day Weekend is considered by many to be the unofficial end of summer, but at Six Flags White Water the summer fun isn’t over yet.

Celebrate the long weekend by seeing who comes in first place on Wahoo Racer or by bobbing along with the waves in the Atlanta Ocean Wave Pool. Put your taste buds to the test with delicious, savory options at Sternwheeler or create a waffle cone at Beachside Smoothies & Ice Cream.

For tickets, visit the Six Flags White Water website.

Jazz at the Strand: The Music of Cole Porter

The Jazz Legacy Project quartet welcomes back vocalist Nicole Chillemi Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Composing both the music and lyrics to nearly 1,000 songs, Porter stands alone with his unparalleled gift for contributing to the Great American Songbook.

This concert is located at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta. General Admission tickets are $20.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Strand Theatre website.

cobbcountycourier.com

newyorkbeacon.com

