Philadelphia International Airport expecting large crowds as Labor Day travel begins

6abc Action News
 4 days ago

The Labor Day travel weekend is officially underway and is expected to be one of the busiest travel holidays at the Philadelphia International Airport since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Fourth of July was initially projected as the busiest travel holiday since the pandemic started, but officials are now expecting higher numbers for this Labor Day weekend.

American Airlines started Thursday with four delays, the only at PHL during that time. The airport reported zero cancellations during the earlier hours.

American Airlines and other major carriers continue to cut thousands of flights in hopes of preventing cancellations and delays through November.

PHL is likely caught in the middle of that with so many American flights coming through the airport.

Airlines continue to blame staffing shortages, FAA ground stops and weather delays as reasons for cancellations.

Some travelers say they're seeing improvements.

"I feel like there's not that many delays and canceled flights anymore," said passenger Shondra Borges.

Airports and airlines will be put to the test as PHL is now expecting 481,000 travelers at the airport this weekend.

Traffic will pick up Thursday and stay that way through Monday, with a drop in travelers on Sunday, according to PHL officials.

Travelers may want to consider other ways to get to PHL. Officials said parking is limited in on-site garages and the recently reopened economy lot.

If you haven't traveled since the spring, the economy lot is now a little more expensive at $15 a day with only limited spots available.

6abc Action News

