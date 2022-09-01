ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 32

Joe
4d ago

The Democrats will push hard for do nothing Duckworth. Can you truthful say these Democrats are helping middle class Americans. The answer is NO. Remember that in November. Don't let Chicago Democrats steal your votes

Reply
11
Tim. Bennett
3d ago

Why would administrators be paid OVERTIME?? that being said I admit I know nothing about the workings inside a firehouse or the firefighter unions.

Reply
6
Scott Kestler
3d ago

lived in Illinois in the early 80s, chanute AFB. didn't take long to figure out that wasn't a life destination. and it's only gotten worse.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1440 WROK

Three Reasons You Should Definitely Get Gas This Weekend in Illinois

Heads up, you just might want to fill your tank today, tomorrow or this weekend if you're out and about in Illinois. Gas prices have been the talk of the town for this entire summer and let's face it, the entire year, but if you haven't noticed, for the last few weeks, gas prices have actually been trending down.
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Ohio Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Joppa, IL
Local
Ohio Business
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/2/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois officials have announced new measures as part of the ongoing efforts to address staffing shortages in state agencies that provide health and safety services. The state is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Department of Human Services, Corrections, and Veteran’s Affairs. Interested individuals can visit work.illinois.gov to apply and search for jobs by agency, title, and/or county.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Most humid city in IL isn’t what you think

You don’t have to be outside very long on a scorching day before somebody says, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity!” If you want to avoid the humidity, where should you live? The team at House Method helps people find home service providers in new areas, so they decided to take on this challenge. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?

Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
khqa.com

Public offers input for Illinois 57 improvements

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, on Friday held an open house for the public to learn and offer feedback on the agency's Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study that will address the need for transportation related improvements for Illinois 57 from Broadway Street in Quincy to Interstate 172 south of Marblehead.
QUINCY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plants#Rebates#Business Industry#Linus Business#Vistra Energy#The U S Census#Republican#Democratic#The Chicago Sun Times#Du
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBKR

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pilots protest into holiday weekend; illegally obtained wild animals discovered in Sandwich

Airline pilots are picketing at airports across the country, including at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Their union said during their time off, pilots are voicing concerns for better pay and benefits, and better working conditions. Airlines have cited a pilot shortage as one of the reasons for so many cancellations and delays for travelers.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy