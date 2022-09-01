ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, WI

Wisconsin boy to waive hearing in 10-year-old girl's death

By Associated Press
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVZpt_0heHzy5U00

A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her off a trial by suggesting they explore surrounding woods plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

The boy's attorney has submitted a letter to the court in Chippewa County saying the teen waives his right to the hearing in which a judge determines if there's enough evidence for a trial. The boy was scheduled to appear remotely from the detention center Thursday afternoon.

The boy, identified in court documents only as C.T.P.-B, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in a juvenile detention center on $1 million cash bond. Anyone who is at least 10 years old and is accused of first- or second-degree homicide is considered an adult in Wisconsin’s court system.

The victim disappeared the night of April 24 as she was riding her bike home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls, according to the criminal complaint. Searchers found her body the next morning.

The boy told investigators that he was riding his hoverboard alongside the victim on a trail and he intended to sexually assault and kill her, according to the complaint. He told investigators that after he persuaded her to leave the trail, he punched her, hit her with a heavy stick and strangled her until she died, then sexually assaulted her body, according to the complaint.

Comments / 0

Related
wwisradio.com

Chippewa Falls Girl’s Alleged Killer Seeks Return To Juvenile Court

The lawyer for the boy accused of killing a ten-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls wants his client’s case moved back to juvenile court. The case is in Chippewa County’s adult court system for now. The 14-year-old defendant is charged with first-degree homicide and with sexual assault. Before a preliminary hearing could start Thursday, attorney Michael Cohen announced plans to file for a reverse waiver hearing, with the goal of sending the case back to juvenile court. A hearing on that request is scheduled for the 29th. Ten-year-old Lily Peters was killed in April.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin man arrested for driving under the influence

Lucy Chuy Chang, 25 years of age, from Menomonie, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children under the age of 16. On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at 2:36 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin...
MENOMONIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chippewa County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Chippewa County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Chippewa Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
WEAU-TV 13

2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County

VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teen charged in Lily Peters death to waive prelim

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The attorney for the teenager charged in the homicide of 10-year-old, Lily Peters, says his client plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. The hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in Chippewa County Court. A preliminary hearing is when the judge decides if...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WEAU-TV 13

Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
BIRCHWOOD, WI
wiproud.com

Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire

CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
steeledodgenews.com

Local arrests lead to federal charges

State charges have been dropped against three men who were arrested after a traffic stop in Steele County allegedly turned up at least 30 pounds of methamphetamine – because they now face federal charges. Julie Forbes, assistant Steele County Attorney, dismissed all charges against Thomas Virgil Trumble, 60, of...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAU-TV 13

One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.
MENOMONIE, WI
wwisradio.com

Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours

(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man dead after ATV crash

RUSK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after an ATV crash in Rusk County. The sheriff’s office says around 9 last night, first responders were called to a crash near the town of Atlanta, west of Ladysmith. Emergency crews say they found Jay Holcomb from Bruce...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout

In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy