ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. The exhibit will open downtown on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street. Tickets for this touring exhibition about the Wizarding World will go on sale Wednesday, September 28, but fans who are a part of the Harry […] The post Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
towncarolina.com

Alpharetta: Downtown Destination

Alpharetta, Georgia, is no longer a sleepy—albeit upscale—suburb of Atlanta. Its downtown district added destination dining, galleries, and shops so its residents wouldn’t have to leave for Buckhead or Midtown. With a choice of strolling to dinner instead of battling Atlanta traffic, who’s to argue?. Notable...
ALPHARETTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Crescent, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
atlantafi.com

Southwest Low Fare Calendar: How To Get The Cheapest Fares

Air travel is starting to heat up around the nation as the airlines prepare for the holidays. One way you can save on airfare is to get familiar with the Southwest Low Fare Calendar. The Southwest Low Fare Calendar identifies some of the cheapest fares that you can find online.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Downtown Atlanta#Parking Spot#Parade#Sci Fi#Dragon Con Parade 2021
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: ‘Single Not Searching’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film Single Not Searching. They also gave some dating tips for those who are single and searching. Single Not Searching will hit theaters later this month.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Uber
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events

Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend

ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

AJC: No concrete plans to scale back print delivery, but change on horizon

ATLANTA - Rumors about the future of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have been swirling following a recent report that the newspaper was planning to discontinue daily print editions. SaportaReport stated the AJC had plans to go to a weekend print edition only, but that it would continue its digital news operation...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy