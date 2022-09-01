Read full article on original website
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Black Pride organizers outline security plans for finale concert
ATLANTA — Thousands of people are in town specifically for Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. The festival kicked off on Wednesday, but the big event is the Sunday finale concert when over 20,000 people are expected to show up at Piedmont Park. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with organizers who...
Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience
Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. The exhibit will open downtown on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street. Tickets for this touring exhibition about the Wizarding World will go on sale Wednesday, September 28, but fans who are a part of the Harry […] The post Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
towncarolina.com
Alpharetta: Downtown Destination
Alpharetta, Georgia, is no longer a sleepy—albeit upscale—suburb of Atlanta. Its downtown district added destination dining, galleries, and shops so its residents wouldn’t have to leave for Buckhead or Midtown. With a choice of strolling to dinner instead of battling Atlanta traffic, who’s to argue?. Notable...
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
atlantafi.com
Southwest Low Fare Calendar: How To Get The Cheapest Fares
Air travel is starting to heat up around the nation as the airlines prepare for the holidays. One way you can save on airfare is to get familiar with the Southwest Low Fare Calendar. The Southwest Low Fare Calendar identifies some of the cheapest fares that you can find online.
24hip-hop.com
Real Rap Is Back New and Upcoming Atlanta Artist LowkeyDro is Ready to Take the Music Industry by Storm
Toddrick Drayden, Better known as Lowkeydro. Grew up in Atlanta, Ga where he went on to gain a love for music and sports. Inspirations like 2pac, B.I.G, and Eminem just to name a few went on to influence his style of rapping. He consider himself to have a different flow...
'Where will you go?' | Democrats, medical community condemns AMC's closure
ATLANTA — Medical professionals joined state elected leaders and Georgia Democrats to condemn the closure of Atlanta Medical Center and called for actionable next steps to not leave the community with fewer options for care. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams held a press conference Friday to highlight the urgency...
CBS 46
Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
Looking for an event on Labor Day weekend? Here is what's happening in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta is gearing up for a busy Labor Day weekend as it welcomes a plethora of popular events to the city for what is expected to be a very crowded weekend downtown. The upcoming holiday weekend offers Atlantans and visitors alike an opportunity to experience a taste...
On this day in history, Sept. 1, 1864, Atlanta collapses and burns as Confederates flee
Fiery destruction consumed Atlanta as rebel forces fled the city on this day in history, September 1, 1864. The collapse of the Georgia transportation hub marked a defining moment in the Civil War and later fueled one the great sweeping epics in global storytelling, "Gone with the Wind." "Cut off...
Live Out Your White Picket Fence Dreams in This Newly-Listed Virginia-Highland Bungalow
With its white picket fence, pristinely landscaped yard, and charming bungalow-style architecture, this move-in-ready home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Single Not Searching’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film Single Not Searching. They also gave some dating tips for those who are single and searching. Single Not Searching will hit theaters later this month.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events
Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
AccessAtlanta
Saucy, crispy and flavorful: 10 of the best wing spots in metro Atlanta
Drums or flats? No matter which one you prefer, chicken wings in the city of Atlanta are unlike anywhere else in the world. We take our wings very seriously and there are many incredible spots to discover and visit around town. Although there are many options and extraordinary varieties to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend
ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
CBS 46
Old Fourth Ward community fears what will happen to AMC property after closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is preparing to adjust now that Atlanta Medical Center announced it is closing in November. The Old Fourth Ward has seen a lot of changes after some rough years, but most recently there’s been a lot of development.
fox5atlanta.com
AJC: No concrete plans to scale back print delivery, but change on horizon
ATLANTA - Rumors about the future of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have been swirling following a recent report that the newspaper was planning to discontinue daily print editions. SaportaReport stated the AJC had plans to go to a weekend print edition only, but that it would continue its digital news operation...
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractor visit moves to Shepard Center for rehab
ATLANTA — Recent Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen, who had four arteries dissected after a visit to a chiropractor, has now moved to the Shepard Center in Atlanta to begin rehab. “I try not to look too far ahead, because that can be very overwhelming. Every morning, we...
