Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Xpress
How citizen resistance derailed plan to dam the French Broad
Today, visitors to Asheville’s Wilma Dykeman Greenway encounter a cheerful parade of runners, bikers and dog walkers; parents pushing strollers; and couples ambling hand in hand. But just imagine if, instead, this area consisted of a 10-foot-tall, 1.4-mile-long earth-and-concrete levee. That was the Tennessee Valley Authority’s plan for Asheville’s riverfront when I first saw it, back in 1967.
Mountain Xpress
New lactation room is now available for travelers at Asheville Regional Airport
Those traveling through Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) today will be the first to have access to the airport’s newest passenger amenity: a mother’s lactation suite. AVL is now giving nursing parents a quiet place to pump or breastfeed when they travel with the addition of a Mamava lactation pod.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Pay teachers what they’re truly worth
If Asheville and Buncombe County are to maintain a vibrant and growing economy with a stable workforce, it is essential that the Asheville City Schools system and the Buncombe County Schools system rank in the top 10% in performance measures in school districts in the state of North Carolina. The...
Mountain Xpress
Caregiving advice from the local pros
Buncombe County is expecting a large increase in its elderly population in the coming decades. The need for more caregivers will increase with the rise of the aging population. According to a report by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division on Aging and Adult Services, the county...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Yes on bond referendums
I encourage everyone to support the land conservation and housing bond referendums [“Bonds on the Ballot: $70M for Land Conservation, Affordable Housing Up to Buncombe Voters,” Aug. 17, Xpress]. I thought Asheville Parks & Recreation did a good job with its last bond money. Look at the parks...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Abortion ban violates religious rights
Throughout the USA, and especially in diverse Asheville, freedom of religion is a constitutionally protected right. Western North Carolina has synagogues, churches and various spiritual communities. We are truly a community that honors enlightenment in any form. Different religions have different understandings of when life begins. In Judaism, life begins at breath, not at conception. The fetus is a potential life that never takes precedence over the life of the pregnant person. For that reason, it is imperative that we make sure abortion stays safe and accessible for everyone.
Comments / 0