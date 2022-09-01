ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County boy’s pony & best friend in running to be America’s Favorite Pet

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County boy’s pony is in the running to be “America’s Favorite Pet” for the chance for the family to win $10,000 and a feature in InTouch magazine.

“Hamilton,” a 9-year-old pony, is the best friend of Aiden, also 9.

Hamilton, named after the beloved musical by Lin Manuel Miranda, is competing in the America’s Favorite Pet competition online .

Aiden’s mother, Kristen Zimmermaker, shared more of her family’s story with News Channel 8. Kristen is a single mom who works as a veterinary technician. She said her son has always been around animals and expressed a huge love for them very early on in his life.

He started riding ponies recreationally, getting comfortable on and around horses when he was only 4 years old. Kristen said her son started showing horses at age 5.

“I always told him he would never have his own horse because I just couldn’t afford it, but the past two years, he really started advancing a lot quicker and really needed his own pony so he could continue to grow,” Kristen said.

She said to her son, it didn’t matter how “fancy or done up” his pony was. Aiden’s trainer found him what Kristen called “the most perfect pony.”

“…that is literally my son in pony form, this can be both good and bad, haha,” Kristen wrote in an email.

Hamilton, a Western pony, had not done any English riding, but Kristen said Hamilton and Aiden proved that wasn’t a problem.

Hamilton was gifted to Aiden in January and within eight months, Kristen said the pair are jumping into the short stirrup ring.

“Their last show, which was only Hamilton’s second show ever, they got Reserve Champion,” she said.

The most important part about Hamilton that would make him America’s Favorite Pet, according to Kristen, is that he isn’t just Aiden’s pony, but his best friend.

She said her son reads to him and paints with him (Hamilton is actually an artist as well) and shares popsicles, fruit rollups and snuggles with him.

“He has taught Aiden to have patience and how hard work and dedication can pay off,” Kristen said.

As a single mom, Kristen said everything goes toward Aiden and his happiness and well-being.

“Hamilton is a big expense but a very important one to us. Hamilton has become part of our family. Winning the $10,000 would be huge,” she said.

The prize money would go into the “Hammy Fund,” meaning the savings account dedicated to Hamilton’s care and boarding.

“The feature in InTouch Magazine would be so life changing and exciting for Aiden to see his best friend being recognized for all the things that make him special and America’s Favorite Pet,” Kristen said.

Those wishing to vote for Hamilton can go online for a free vote once per day. Donations are also being accepted for $1 per vote. Proceeds benefit PAWS.org , which helps sick, injured and orphaned animals.

Voting for the first round ends Thursday at 10 p.m. EST, with the second round to follow immediately after, according to Kristen. Hamilton is currently second in his group.

Holiday couple celebrates 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County couple is celebrating their 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants. Mr. and Mrs. Crawford will be celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 16. According to one of their grandchildren, the happy couple have five children, 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. “We have a huge family and so […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life

MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WESH

77-year-old Florida woman attacked by gator at retirement community

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the victim in Saturday’s alligator attack in Bradenton as a 77-year-old woman. The FWC said that at around 6 p.m., a call came in about a 7-foot-11-inch alligator attacking a woman at a pond on Ellsworth Avenue in the Del Webb retirement community.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton teen turns heads at world cup tournament

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Under 18 Baseball World Cup Tournament is beginning. The ten-day event brings twelve teams from around the world to the Suncoast to compete. Stone Russell, a Bradenton Local attending IMG Academy is turning heads. Stone went four for five throughout the exhibition games. Russ Yurk, the Tournament Director stated, “The fact that he is from the Bradenton area is a happy coincidence for us. We are excited to have him, and we hope the folks and Manatee and Sarasota County come out and see one of the local kids represent the USA”.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Duval's delivers rich tastes and textures with po'boy sandwich

Sometimes you like a sandwich so much that you buy the restaurant. At least that's what happened to Jim Abrams. Abrams, a former energy executive, walked into Duval's more than a decade ago and he tried the shrimp po'boy sandwich and suddenly, he was in the restaurant business. Eleven years later, his son Sean continues the mission of feeding crowds on Sarasota's Main Street. And the one thing tying everything together is the po'boy on the menu.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Thrashing manatees are mating, stay back

Sarasota Police intervened in early August as beachgoers were trying to touch mating manatees off Lido Beach. Stephannie Kettle from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium said, “Lots of people, unfortunately, are interacting with manatee herds.”. Manatees thrash in the water when mating, so approaching them is not only a...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

