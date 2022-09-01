Read full article on original website
Lisa Tehauno
4d ago
What kind of person does this? This State makes me more disgusted every day. Animals shouldn’t be treated this way, the Golden Rule applies. If you can’t afford an animal don’t get one. Spay and neuter please. Oklahoma is an animal catastrophe right now and it makes me sick, 400+ dogs and 200+cats in the Animal Shelter and they are euthanizing 20-25 every day. We need laws against breeding. Don’t get a dog unless you know its a lifetime commitment.
Reply(1)
3
Related
KOCO
Woman found stabbed after being abandoned on side of OKC road, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found stabbed on the side of an Oklahoma City road Monday. The woman told officers that a man stabbed her multiple times before he kicked her out of his vehicle near Southeast 59th Street and Shields Boulevard, according to police. Crews took her to a hospital, and she is expected to survive.
KOCO
Two in custody after being found passed out in car at Oklahoma City intersection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took two people into custody after they were found passed out inside a vehicle at an Oklahoma City intersection, prompting a large police presence. The incident started after police received a call that a car was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Northwest 39th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver wasn't responding when officers arrived, and police said they found two people with guns when the officers approached the vehicle.
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests two individuals after reports of alleged drunk, armed driver in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people are in custody after what police believe was a DUI incident. On Monday morning, Oklahoma City police were called about a possible DUI incident where a small white car was stalled in the intersection of NW 39th and Portland. When OKCPD arrived on...
News On 6
2 Accused Of DUI After Being Found Unresponsive In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Police search for driver after overnight crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was nearly cut in two after leaving the road and hitting a tree overnight in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Police said they are still searching...
OCSO: Body and dash camera footage of the officer involved shooting
Newly released body cam shows chase and arrest of suspect accused of shooting two Oklahoma Co. Deputies.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release additional details on incident that left county deputy dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department released a community briefing on an incident last month that left an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy dead and another wounded. Police said officers responded to 2221 SW 78th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on August 22 after a report...
okcfox.com
OKC Police find missing 88-year-old man safe
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday morning. According to police, 88-year-old Eugene Wallace Jr. was last seen near NW 17th and Walker between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. in northwest Oklahoma City. Eugene has has health related issues...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search Warrants Detail Stockpile Of Weapons, Ammunition In Accused Oklahoma Co. Deputy Killer’s Boat
Oklahoma City police found guns and hundreds of live rounds of ammunition in an accused Oklahoma County deputy killer’s property, according to search warrant returns. The newly-released court documents are now part of Benjamin Plank’s murder case. Plank’s truck and boat were taken as evidence from the shooting...
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
Peeping Tom caught on camera in Edmond neighborhood
Edmond police want to find a “peeping tom” captured on video looking through the window of a home.
Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma City man
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Wallace was located. Police say he is safe. Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home. Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
Wanted kidnapping suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man wanted in Elk City on suspicion of kidnapping and child neglect was captured in Oklahoma City. Elk City Police Department officials issued an alert on Dillon Thomas Marshall in mid-August, asking for help locating the suspect. Marshall, 38, was wanted on a handful of charges, including kidnapping and child […]
KOCO
Edmond police need public's helping catching peeping Tom
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police need the public’s help finding a man caught on camera looking through a teenager’s bedroom window. This happened near Coffee Creek and Bryant. Police say the girl’s father had been suspicious for some time. The Edmond father had a few suspicions...
Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
blackchronicle.com
Police investigating drive-by shooting at apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect. - Advertisement - Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27,Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd. When officers arrived at...
OKC career criminal hid from law enforcement in rotted section of RV, now in jail
After a nine hour stand off between Oklahoma County deputies and a 49-year-old man, he now sits in the Oklahoma County Jail.
KOCO
Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
News On 6
2 Arrested After Luther Police Find Meth, Drug Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop
Luther police arrested two individuals during a traffic stop Friday night. Police said they took meth and drug paraphernalia from the individuals. Jason Gardener and Charlotte Lippe were arrested during the stop, according to police. They were booked into jail on multiple complaints.
Comments / 5