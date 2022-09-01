Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Discovery of new types of microfossils may answer age-old scientific question
Scientists have long pondered how and when the evolution of prokaryotes to eukaryotes occurred. A collaborative research team from Tohoku University and the University of Tokyo may have provided some answers after discovering new types of microfossils dating 1.9 billion years. Details of their findings were published in the journal...
Phys.org
Organic thin-film sensors for light-source analysis and anti-counterfeiting applications
In a recent publication in the journal Advanced Materials, a team of physicists and chemists from TU Dresden presents an organic thin-film sensor that describes a completely new way of identifying the wavelength of light and achieves a spectral resolution below one nanometer. As integrated components, the thin-film sensors could eliminate the need for external spectrometers in the future. A patent application has already been filed for the novel technology.
Phys.org
Researchers succeed in coupling two types of electron-hole pairs
Two-dimensional van der Waals materials have been the focus of work by numerous research groups for some time. Standing just a few atomic layers thick, these structures are produced in the laboratory by combining atom-thick layers of different materials (in a process referred to as "atomic Lego"). Interactions between the stacked layers allow the heterostructures to exhibit properties that the individual constituents lack.
Phys.org
Researchers improve mechanical properties of aluminum/steel joints
Researchers from Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) carried out experimental research on resistance-laser spot welding technology for aluminum/steel dissimilar metals, and made improvement in the mechanical properties of aluminum/steel welding joints. The study was published in Materials & Design. To...
Phys.org
Understanding how line widths in microcombs will enable more precise measurements
Microcombs have widely differing application areas—they can help us discover planets outside our solar system as well as track diseases in our bodies. New research results at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, now give a deeper understanding of how the line width in the combs works, something that will, among other things, enable even more precise measurements in the future. And the discovery was made almost by coincidence.
Phys.org
A new study has concluded that there is no clear evidence that COVID-19 was transmitted from bats
A new Tel Aviv University study rejects assertions that the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak lies in bats. According to the study, bats have a highly effective immune system that enables them to deal relatively easily with viruses considered lethal for other mammals. The study was led by Dr. Maya...
Phys.org
DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions
Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
Phys.org
Novel isomeric vinylene-linked covalent organic frameworks developed with distinct photocatalytic properties
Researchers led by Prof. Zahng Tao at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has synthesized two novel vinylene-linked two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (v-2D-COFs) with isomeric structures via benzobisoxazole-mediated aldol polycondensation, showing distinct photocatalytic properties. The study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Phys.org
What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans
Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
Phys.org
Conflictive home-host country relations have a strong, negative effect on policy risk
Policy risk negatively affects acquisition completion, but the strength of the effect is dependent on home-host country relations, according to new research published in Global Strategy Journal. The relationship between policy risk and cross-border acquisition completion is negative and strong under conflictive relations, weaker under cooperative relations, and weakest under ambivalent relations, the study authors found.
Phys.org
Exploiting the potential of social media and crowdsourcing for better disaster resilience in Europe
For disaster management organizations (DMOs) across Europe, social media and crowdsourcing (SMCS) are playing an increasingly larger role in dealing with crises. However, their effectiveness remains unclear, as do their opportunities and challenges in European disaster resilience. To better understand the role of SMCS for local European communities in disasters,...
Phys.org
Wax on the body surface of ants simultaneously optimizes two essential requirements
The survival of an ant colony depends on its members being able to distinguish their own nestmates from ants of a foreign—and possibly hostile—colony. This so-called nestmate recognition is based on scents emitted by a very thin layer of wax that coat the body of every ant. At the same time, this wax layer protects the ant body against water loss. Scientists at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) have now found that these two functions of the wax layer are maintained even in cases of conflicting needs.
Phys.org
Majority of underrepresented early career scientists experience psychological distress; mentoring helps buffer impact
Social unrest due to systemic racism is causing early career scientists from underrepresented backgrounds to experience psychological distress, according to new results from a research survey conducted by University of Pittsburgh scientists. Such distress is a red flag as academic institutions nationwide strive to improve diversity. But less than a...
Phys.org
Genomic attributes explained by certain life history traits in neoavian birds
Mutations are the raw material of evolution. For example, a single change in an DNA base pair can cause a protein molecule to lose its function, with potentially major effects on the overall organism. However, mutations—and especially the ones that do not have major effects—can also provide a roadmap to determining if there is a pattern in the evolution of genomic attributes such as nucleotide substitutions.
Phys.org
It's raining diamonds across the universe, research suggests
It could be raining diamonds on planets throughout the universe, scientists suggested Friday, after using common plastic to recreate the strange precipitation believed to form deep inside Uranus and Neptune. Scientists had previously theorized that extremely high pressure and temperatures turn hydrogen and carbon into solid diamonds thousands of kilometers...
Phys.org
New method to more quickly and accurately find antigens that trigger specific immune cells
A cell's secrets can be divulged by its surface, decorated with tens to hundreds of thousands of molecules that help immune cells determine friend from foe. Some of those protruding molecules are antigens that trigger the immune system to attack, but it can be difficult for scientists to identify those antigens, which often vary across individuals, in the molecular forest.
Phys.org
Discovery of transcription factor protein that regulates cold tolerance in rice
Cold stress at the booting stage leads to lower seed setting rate and seriously threatens the production and quality of rice. Recently, a research group led by Prof. Bu Qingyun from the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology (IGA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has revealed that OsWRKY53 negatively regulates rice cold tolerance at the booting stage, which provides a target for improving rice cold tolerance.
Phys.org
Researchers find novel 'nano killers' for sterilization and antifouling
Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), an anaerobic bacterium, has long been considered the main culprit in causing corrosion failure of metal materials. Previous studies usually used nanozymes as antibacterial materials. However, nanozymes rely on H2O2, O2, superoxide and hydroxyl radicals to produce reactive oxygen species, which hinders its utilization in anoxic environments.
Phys.org
Researchers devise tunable conducting edge
A research team led by a physicist at the University of California, Riverside, has demonstrated a new magnetized state in a monolayer of tungsten ditelluride, or WTe2, a new quantum material. Called a magnetized or ferromagnetic quantum spin Hall insulator, this material of one-atom thickness has an insulating interior but a conducting edge, which has important implications for controlling electron flow in nanodevices.
Phys.org
Scientists develop direct measure for strength of skeletal muscle myotubes
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a way to characterize the force generated by contracting myotubes, precursors to skeletal muscle fiber, combining electrostimulation and analysis of wrinkles in the silicone substrate on which they are mounted. Existing methods rely on muscle mass or the expression of certain proteins, both not as strongly correlated with muscle strength. Accurate measurement of myotube strength promises more effective screening of drug targets for treating muscle atrophy.
