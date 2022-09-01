Read full article on original website
Shreveport man released from 15-year-prison sentence arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a man who was released from prison on Aug. 11 after serving a 15-year sentence, according to Vine, a national service that keeps track of convicted prisoners. Da’mon Lewis, 33, was taken into custody after SPD officers responded to shots fired...
Officials arrest driver accused of striking 4-year-old on go-kart in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — An 85-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegedly hitting a 4-year-old girl on a go-kart and then leaving the area in Nacogdoches County Saturday. Edward Mora, of Center, was charged with failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury (a third...
Missing Rusk County man found
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
Arrest made in Marion County Justice of the Peace shooting incident
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in custody after he allegedly fired a gun at a Marion County justice of the peace. According to a report by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Faulk fired shots at Justice of the Peace Lena Pope’s vehicle, shattering the driver’s side passenger window and rear windshield. Pope did not sustain any injuries during the incident. Authorities said Pope was in a rural part of the county attempting to conduct an inquest around 7 p.m. Friday when she mistakenly turned into the wrong driveway. Faulk allegedly fired multiple shots at Pope’s vehicle when she was attempting to leave the driveway.
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
East Texas Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested in the 2007 murder of a Wood County teenager. Chad Earl Carr was arrested earlier on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
Bossier City beauty school owner pleads guilty to misusing $250K in CARES Act funds
A Bossier City beauty school owner faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agency and using CARES Act money meant to keep her business afloat during the coronavirus pandemic for personal use instead.
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas judge was shot at Friday night after mistakenly driving down the wrong driveway, and found over six bullet holes on her car after the incident, according to officials. Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff’s office after her car was […]
Rusk County authorities seek public’s help in search for missing person
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County area authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. James Edward Lancaster Jr., described as a white male, was last seen in the area of Farm to Market Road 1798 and Farm to Market Road 840. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is assisted in their search by the Eastside Volunteer Fire Department and Henderson Rescue.
Smith County chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to Tyler Police, an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a […]
2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge
Family speaks after arrest made in 15-year-old cold case murder of Brittany McGlone
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Chad Earl Carr in connection with the 15-year-old murder case of Brittany McGlone. Brittany’s sister Hope McGlone says it’s a day she didn’t see coming. “I just never kind of thought I would see...
Sheriff: Person poses as Rusk County deputy in phone scam
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam where a person claims to be a deputy with their office. According to the RCSO, the caller tells victims that they did not show up for jury duty and that he is getting a warrant for their […]
Police: 1 arrested after high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person has been arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in Smith County on State Highway 64 Friday, according to police. Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said during a routine traffic stop around 11 a.m. an officer checked the license plate and the car fled. Police said the car was stolen.
Upshur County District Clerk suspended after petition for removal
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A temporary order signed by a judge has suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. Following the order, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position is now acting as the district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, […]
New Boston Police seeking help locating 2 suspects in aggravated robbery
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The New Boston Police Department is seeking help in finding 2 suspects wanted for aggravated robbery occurring on Aug. 19 in New Boston, Texas. Neyamia Watson and Trazaivian Carlock are considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please do not approach the suspects. Instead, please call...
Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
Judge approves paid suspension of Upshur County district clerk
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn has been suspended after a hearing in front of visiting Judge Jack Carter Thursday. Carter said in open court after recess the parties involved made an agreement for the suspension. The county will pay Bunn until her term is up...
