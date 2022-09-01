ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Shreveport man released from 15-year-prison sentence arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested a man who was released from prison on Aug. 11 after serving a 15-year sentence, according to Vine, a national service that keeps track of convicted prisoners. Da’mon Lewis, 33, was taken into custody after SPD officers responded to shots fired...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Missing Rusk County man found

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Arrest made in Marion County Justice of the Peace shooting incident

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in custody after he allegedly fired a gun at a Marion County justice of the peace. According to a report by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Faulk fired shots at Justice of the Peace Lena Pope’s vehicle, shattering the driver’s side passenger window and rear windshield. Pope did not sustain any injuries during the incident. Authorities said Pope was in a rural part of the county attempting to conduct an inquest around 7 p.m. Friday when she mistakenly turned into the wrong driveway. Faulk allegedly fired multiple shots at Pope’s vehicle when she was attempting to leave the driveway.
MARION COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harrison County, TX
Harrison County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Harleton, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
MARION COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fentanyl
KLTV

Rusk County authorities seek public’s help in search for missing person

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County area authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. James Edward Lancaster Jr., described as a white male, was last seen in the area of Farm to Market Road 1798 and Farm to Market Road 840. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is assisted in their search by the Eastside Volunteer Fire Department and Henderson Rescue.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Judge approves paid suspension of Upshur County district clerk

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn has been suspended after a hearing in front of visiting Judge Jack Carter Thursday. Carter said in open court after recess the parties involved made an agreement for the suspension. The county will pay Bunn until her term is up...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy