The Weather Channel
Tropical Storm Kay Forms In The Pacific
The 11th tropical storm in the Pacific this season is Kay. It will impact Baja California by Wednesday. The system is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center officially named Tropical Storm Kay as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The system is currently swirling south of Mexico in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Phys.org
DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions
Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
Coast Guard Busts Three Boats Off Texas Coast With Nearly 2,500 Pounds of Illegal Snapper
Since at least the 1840s, fishermen have flocked to the Gulf of Mexico for its abundance of red snapper. The impressive fish can reach over three feet in length and exceed 80 pounds in weight, making it one of the most popular sports fishes in the area. Due to overfishing,...
Phys.org
It's raining diamonds across the universe, research suggests
It could be raining diamonds on planets throughout the universe, scientists suggested Friday, after using common plastic to recreate the strange precipitation believed to form deep inside Uranus and Neptune. Scientists had previously theorized that extremely high pressure and temperatures turn hydrogen and carbon into solid diamonds thousands of kilometers...
Phys.org
Training astronauts to be scientists on the moon
Astronauts with their sights on the moon are receiving world-class geology training during the fifth edition of ESA's Pangaea campaign. From choosing landing sites for a future Artemis mission, to designing science operations for the lunar surface, the course challenges space explorers to become field scientists. Today, ESA astronaut Alexander...
Phys.org
Lightning strikes shape tropical forests
It's easy to see how droughts, fires and other features of the environment alter and determine the shape of a forest, from the trees that compose it, to where and which trees grow and live together. But another happenstance of nature plays an under-appreciated role in the overall make-up and...
Phys.org
Decades-long study finds endangered whales are having fewer babies
A world-class collaborative research project has found that the Australian population of southern right whales is calving less frequently and fewer whales visited Australia's coastlines this whale season than expected, putting further pressure on the already endangered species. Using drones, researchers captured unique encounters that the team had never observed...
Phys.org
Soil temperature can predict pest spread in crops
A new study from North Carolina State University shows soil temperature can be used to effectively monitor and predict the spread of the corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea), a pest that ravages corn, cotton, soybeans, peppers, tomatoes and other vegetable crops. The ability to better monitor the pest and make predictions about where it will appear could help farmers control the pest more effectively, which would reduce the financial and environmental impacts of pesticide use.
Phys.org
The power of compost: Making waste a climate champion
A new way of using compost could boost global crop production and deliver huge benefits to the planet, according to a study co-led by The University of Queensland. Professor Susanne Schmidt from UQ's School of Agriculture and Food Sciences said adopting a Precision Compost Strategy (PCS) in large-scale agriculture could improve crop yield, soil health and divert biowaste from landfill where it generates harmful greenhouse gases.
Phys.org
Storms are getting worse. What does that mean for our health?
As adverse weather events like heavy rainfall, subsequent flooding and heat waves grow more severe and increase in frequency, checking the weather forecast means much more than knowing if you need an umbrella: Extreme weather is inextricably linked to our safety and well-being. Though Western Pennsylvania is not usually vulnerable...
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence can be used to better monitor Maine's forests, study finds
Monitoring and measuring forest ecosystems is a complex challenge because of an existing combination of softwares, collection systems and computing environments that require increasing amounts of energy to power. The University of Maine's Wireless Sensor Networks (WiSe-Net) laboratory has developed a novel method of using artificial intelligence and machine learning to make monitoring soil moisture more energy and cost efficient—one that could be used to make measuring more efficient across the broad forest ecosystems of Maine and beyond.
Phys.org
Floodplains improve the water quality of rivers
Riverine floodplains are among the most species-rich ecosystems on earth. Because they form the interface between land and water, they are hotspots of nutrient turnover and biodiversity. Along many rivers, however, numerous floodplains have been cut off from waterways or converted to other uses. At the same time, too many nutrients enter the water, especially nitrogen. Both degrade water quality and threaten biodiversity—both in the rivers themselves and in the seas into which they flow.
Phys.org
Discovery of transcription factor protein that regulates cold tolerance in rice
Cold stress at the booting stage leads to lower seed setting rate and seriously threatens the production and quality of rice. Recently, a research group led by Prof. Bu Qingyun from the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology (IGA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has revealed that OsWRKY53 negatively regulates rice cold tolerance at the booting stage, which provides a target for improving rice cold tolerance.
Phys.org
Scientists study tourists to protect great apes
Researchers are protecting great apes from diseases by studying the behavior and expectations of tourists who visit them. Humans are great apes, and this close genetic link makes non-human great apes (bonobos, chimpanzees, eastern gorillas, western gorillas and orangutans) vulnerable to our infectious diseases. In the new study, by an...
Phys.org
NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors
Up to 400,000 visitors are expected to flock to the Florida coast on Saturday, hoping to catch a glimpse—and hear the roar—of NASA's rocket launch to the Moon. If the uncrewed Space Launch System (SLS) lifts off successfully, it will be not only awe-inspiring but historic for NASA, marking the first of its Artemis missions plotting a return to the Moon.
Phys.org
Dolphin health check shows state of our oceans
Until now it has been difficult to test the health of dolphin populations due to their migratory pattens, their size and, in some cases, dwindling numbers. Researchers from the University of New South Wales have found an easy, fast and non-invasive way to give dolphins a quick health check, which in turn tells us much about the state of our oceans.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that California officials declared a statewide grid emergency to cope with surging demand for power amid a blistering heat wave. Read full article here. Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery.
Phys.org
Albatrosses from space: Wildlife detectives needed
British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and RSPB are recruiting albatross detectives to help to search for wandering albatrosses in satellite images taken from space in an effort to learn more about how these sentinels of the sea are being impacted by climate change, intensive fishing, and invasive species. The Albatrosses from...
Good News Network
Getting Plants ‘Drunk’ Insulates them Against Drought, According to New Research
Main crop plants thrived when their soil was soaked in ethanol alcohols even after two weeks without water, report scientists. Climate change may be affecting production of corn and wheat by 2030, and scientists believe the solution is learn more about plants’ biology to find inbuilt resiliencies. Genetically modifying...
