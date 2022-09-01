Read full article on original website
Monday, September 5th Weather
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening over the mountains through Thursday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 89. Look for an overnight low of 53. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 87, a low of 51. Leadville and Fairplay...
Salida Football Falls to Woodland Park 22-21
The Spartans Spartans fall in a close game to the Woodland Park Panthers, 22-21. The Salida Spartan Football Team Falls to 0-2 on the season. They will be in action next Friday as they travel to take on the Rye Thunderbolts. As always check out the highlights from tonight’s game...
Sunday, September 4th Weather
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening through Labor Day and into next week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 89. Look for an overnight low of 53. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 87, a low of 51. Leadville and Fairplay...
Help Wanted: Brannan Aggregates
Brannan Aggregates in Fairplay is now hiring laborers and heavy equipment operators. Brannan Aggregates offers highly competitive pay with great benefits and a great company culture. If you’re looking for full-time year-round work as a laborer or heavy equipment operator, apply online today at Brannan1.com or stop by their facility in Fairplay off Highway 9.
