Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana hosts Northwestern State in home opener
MISSOULA — The Griz are kicking off a hotly anticipated season in which they're projected to win the Big Sky and are ranked third in the nation. They start that journey on a day in which the temperature is expected to reach 98 degrees. Pregame. Montana backup QB Kris...
KULR8
Bill Speltz: Griz fans take heed, you've got what you need in QB Lucas Johnson
MISSOULA — My goodness, that big man can motor. That was my first impression of Montana's new quarterback, Lucas Johnson, in his debut Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound senior transfer darted around end for 23 yards on third-and-5 and three plays later the Grizzlies were in the end zone. That...
etxview.com
Griz football season expects to be another economic blueprint for Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Grizzly football has arrived, bringing some big opportunities for businesses, especially in downtown Missoula just five minutes away from Washington Stadium. This season looks to be one of the busiest seasons with more people coming in and supporting their Griz. Ticket sales have already reached record...
KULR8
Griz dominate in first game of 2022 season
MISSOULA--The Montana Grizzlies opened their season in dominant fashion with a 47-0 win over Northwestern State. It didn't take the Griz long to get on the board. Less than five minutes into the first quarter, Lucas Johnson connected with Mitch Roberts for a 30 yard touchdown pass. That capped off a nearly three and a half minute touchdown drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State
Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanasports.com
Class A roundup: Big plays by Tyson Bauder lead defending champ Hamilton to 13th consecutive win
HAMILTON — Defending Class A champion Hamilton made short work of conference foe Dillon on Friday, as quarterback Tyson Bauder made several big plays and the defense stood tall in 34-7 victory. Hamilton’s offense turned it over on its opening possession but worked quickly down the field on their...
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
NBCMontana
Mill Lake Fire grows to 391 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mill Lake Fire burning 12 miles west of Corvallis has grown to 391 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is burning two miles east of Mill Lake, and eight miles from the Mill Lake trailhead. Aircraft attacked the fire on Sunday. The fire...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Missoula woman dies in crash near the Wye
A 62-year-old Missoula woman died following a Friday afternoon two-vehicle accident that happened north of the Wye.
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire, Thompson Fire grow in acreage
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire, located on the border of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Bitterroot National Forests, has grown to just over 2,000 acres. The Thompson Fire, which is near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 85 acres. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest released the following:. CURRENT STATUS. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
Missoula County to consider fate of ‘lost’ 19th-century wagon trail
The road was established as a trail between Stevensville and Missoula as early as the 1860s but — as some contend — it was never recorded as an official road.
Fairfield Sun Times
One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
NBCMontana
Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourbigsky.com
Missoula law professor picked by President Biden for ninth circuit seat
A Missoula law professor has been nominated by President Biden for the ninth circuit seat. Anthony Johnston is a former solicitor for the state of Montana.He’s the only appellate nominee announced Friday. According to the University of Montana, Anthony Johnstone is the Helen and David Mason Professor of Law...
KULR8
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. * Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105. (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone. 107 (Flathead Reservation). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low...
Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect
UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
Fairfield Sun Times
Initial information that led to SWAT response in Missoula confirmed to be ‘unfounded’
Information that led to SWAT response on W. Broadway St. in Missoula Wednesday night has been confirmed to be unfounded. SWAT cleared the scene around 11:00 pm Wednesday. The Missoula Police Department says additional information will continue to be investigated. No additional information has been released at this time. Previous...
Comments / 0