Missoula, MT

Griz football season expects to be another economic blueprint for Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Grizzly football has arrived, bringing some big opportunities for businesses, especially in downtown Missoula just five minutes away from Washington Stadium. This season looks to be one of the busiest seasons with more people coming in and supporting their Griz. Ticket sales have already reached record...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Griz dominate in first game of 2022 season

MISSOULA--The Montana Grizzlies opened their season in dominant fashion with a 47-0 win over Northwestern State. It didn't take the Griz long to get on the board. Less than five minutes into the first quarter, Lucas Johnson connected with Mitch Roberts for a 30 yard touchdown pass. That capped off a nearly three and a half minute touchdown drive.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State

Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high campus housing demand and inaccessible real estate in the community, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, […] The post Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montana State appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Mill Lake Fire grows to 391 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mill Lake Fire burning 12 miles west of Corvallis has grown to 391 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is burning two miles east of Mill Lake, and eight miles from the Mill Lake trailhead. Aircraft attacked the fire on Sunday. The fire...
CORVALLIS, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire, Thompson Fire grow in acreage

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire, located on the border of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Bitterroot National Forests, has grown to just over 2,000 acres. The Thompson Fire, which is near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 85 acres. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest released the following:. CURRENT STATUS. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Missoula law professor picked by President Biden for ninth circuit seat

A Missoula law professor has been nominated by President Biden for the ninth circuit seat. Anthony Johnston is a former solicitor for the state of Montana.He’s the only appellate nominee announced Friday. According to the University of Montana, Anthony Johnstone is the Helen and David Mason Professor of Law...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. * Affected area: Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105. (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone. 107 (Flathead Reservation). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect

UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
MISSOULA, MT

