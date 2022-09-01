ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

azdesertswarm.com

Shrugging off setbacks part of Arizona’s rebuilding ‘process’

Arizona never trailed at San Diego State. Yet for many fans there were probably still several moments where it felt like things could go sideways quickly, especially after living through the last few seasons. That mindset was not shared by the Wildcats’ players or coaches. “We tried to emphasize...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona Wildcats projected to make first bowl appearance since 2017

It’s only one game, but the Arizona Wildcats’ season-opening 38-20 win over San Diego State was enough to convince least one pundit that this team has a chance to go bowling. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network projects Arizona to play Auburn in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona’s newcomers shine in season-opening win at San Diego State

SAN DIEGO—It’s amazing what you can do with better players. Arizona’s massive overhaul of the roster produced huge dividends in its collective debut, with the performance of transfers Jayden de Laura and Jacob Cowing particularly incredible in a 38-20 win over San Diego State on Saturday afternoon at brand-new Snapdragon Stadium.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

San Diego heat wave little match for well-conditioned Arizona Wildcats

The 100-degree heat that baked San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium Saturday couldn’t have been what Arizona had in mind when it booked its 2022 season opener. Highs typically run in the 80s this time of year in San Diego, but a Labor Day weekend heat wave briefly turned America’s Finest City into an oven.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after San Diego State?

Arizona was an underdog against San Diego State on Saturday, but it did not take long for the Wildcats to show they were clearly better. Even when Arizona had a punt go off a player and result in a touchdown or Jayden de Laura threw an interception, the overall approach of the Wildcats never changed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona baseball lands pair of 2024 commitments, one from 2025 class

The jury is still out on whether Chip Hale and his staff can develop the talent they bring to Arizona, since this past season’s roster was almost entirely comprised of players inherited from Jay Johnson. The 2023 campaign will be much different, with several members of the class the...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona soccer’s late comeback salvages a draw against UAB

After what head coach Becca Moros referred to as “three kind of mediocre halves,” Arizona soccer found its footing in the 73rd minute to salvage a 2-2 draw against the University of Alabama-Birmingham on a warm Sunday morning. It was somewhat of a bounce-back for the Wildcats who lost their first match of the year at Grand Canyon University on Thursday evening.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona volleyball drops first match of season in 5-set loss at North Carolina

Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio has been preaching the need to limit errors, especially on serve, this season. Had the Wildcats been able to follow that game plan, they would likely still be undefeated. As it was, 13 service errors were a big reason they dropped their first match of the season and moved to 4-1 on the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football opens as sizable underdog for home opener vs. Mississippi State

A season-opening 3-score win wasn’t enough for oddsmakers to make the Arizona Wildcats favorites for their home opener on Saturday night. Arizona has opened as an 8-point-underdog against Mississippi State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under has opened at 61 points. This is the first home nonconference game that...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona vs. San Diego State game thread

The Arizona Wildcats open the 2022 season with a trip to coast, taking on the San Diego State Aztecs. It is their first trip to San Diego since the 2009 Holiday Bowl, a game that doesn’t need to be discussed. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or...
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

Look: College Football Team Just Blocked Its Own Punt

It's not every day you see a college football team block their own punt, but it was a very unfortunate series of events for Arizona on Saturday. Backed up into their own endzone, the Wildcats attempted to boot it out and create some space for their defense. But things didn't go as planned...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR News

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
ARIZONA STATE
coolsandiegosights.com

Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!

For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
SAN DIEGO, CA

