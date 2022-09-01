Read full article on original website
Daily Telegram
Douglas County funds cleanup of tax-deeded properties
Douglas County’s administration committee allocated funding Thursday, Sept. 1 for the initial cleanup of properties taken by tax deed. The money will be used to pay the county highway department to do an initial cleanup at Country Acres trailer parks, and a property at 4584S County Road C. “We...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Past: Eisenhower catches limit of trout on Brule; Superior men encounter quicksand
Pending the outcome of wounds inflicted upon Hjalmar Hekkala, a bartender at the Child’s Hotel bar on Saturday night, the police are holding in custody Frank Hill, 31, Matt Lambi, 25 and Frank Lambi, 21. The men are alleged to have been connected with the stabbing of Hekkala, who is at St. Mary’s hospital with a knife wound in his breast which may prove fatal.
Daily Telegram
Fire destroys Superior garage
SUPERIOR — A garage fire in Superior created a smoke plume visible across the Twin Ports on Saturday afternoon. By 3:30 p.m., all that remained of the garage on the 1900 block of Baxter Avenue was its charred frame. Its contents, including three vehicles, were also destroyed. But no...
drydenwire.com
Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
Daily Telegram
Walmart files suit to lower taxes at Superior location
Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, has filed suit against the city of Superior over the assessed value of the Walmart property, again. The retailer is seeking to drop the assessed value of the property from $12.1 million to $7.1 million for 2022. The suit, filed Aug....
WEAU-TV 13
2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County
VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
Daily Telegram
Letha “Suzie” Costello
Letha Suzanne Costello, 85, passed away on Friday, 3 September, at her home in Iron River, WI, surrounded by her family. Suzie was born in the family’s home on November 7, 1936, to Vern and Elmira Knapp in Iron River, WI. A fun fact is that seven years earlier, her future husband, Tom, was born in the Costello home located next door.
fox9.com
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
Daily Telegram
Gordon Good Neighbor Days left leaderless
GORDON — Members of the Gordon Good Neighbor Days committee resigned en masse Aug. 16 during a Gordon Town Board meeting. The group, a subcommittee of the board, turned over keys, shirts — even the instructions to the Gordon Good Neighbor Days Facebook page . Committee treasurer Joy...
lakesarearadio.net
15,000 Minnesota Nurses Set Strike Dates That Will Affect 15 Hospitals
(MNN/KDLM) – Union leaders gave notice Thursday morning that 15 thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to go on strike September 12th through the 15th, at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth/Superior area, saying they’re fighting for “fair contracts to put patients before profits”.
Daily Telegram
Roger W. Higgins
Roger W. Higgins, 73, of Superior died Thursday, September 1, 2022, unexpectedly of natural causes at the Old Vermillion Trail Hunting Preserve. Roger was born in Superior on November 2, 1948, the son of Roger A. and Marjorie Higgins. He graduated from Superior Senior High School with the class of...
Hudson Star-Observer
Punchless Panthers shut out by Rice Lake
The St. Croix Central football team couldn’t find any way to move the ball offensively in its Middle Border Conference opener Friday at home against Rice Lake. The Panthers were limited to less than 100 yards of offense in a 20-0 loss. This was Rice Lake’s debut in the MBC after being moved by the WIAA from the Big Rivers Conference. Rice Lake is the No. 2 ranked team in Division 3 in the state.
Daily Telegram
Water is Life Festival brings Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco and more to Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH — Clean-water advocates and musicgoers alike gathered Sunday at Bayfront Festival Park for the annual Water is Life Festival. Benefiting Honor the Earth — an organization that advocates for environmental and Indigenous equity — the celebration featured events geared toward promoting clean water efforts as well as Indigenous art in all of its forms: music, exhibits, food and more. About 4,000 people were in attendance.
Daily Telegram
Prep football: Proctor works to rebuild culture after canceled season
PROCTOR — For the first time in nearly a year, Proctor took to the football field against Cloquet Friday at Bromberg Field. The Rails struggled to get anything going while the Lumberjack offense scored early and often in a 57-0 win for Cloquet. Despite the lopsided score, just getting...
Daily Telegram
Prep volleyball: Douglas County teams look to make deeper postseason runs
SUPERIOR — The Northwestern, Solon Springs and Superior volleyball teams will look to make it past the regional round of playoffs in the upcoming volleyball season. Only Solon Springs was able to make it to the second game of regionals in their respective division, but all three teams were sent home before having a shot at sectionals in the 2021 season.
Daily Telegram
Prep football: Mistakes cost Superior again
SUPERIOR — Superior struggled again with early mistakes and turnovers again in 41-7 loss to Menomonie Friday at the NBC Spartan Complex. After a first down on the Spartans’ opening drive by senior running back Jack Rivord, quarterback Carson Gotelaere was picked off by the Mustangs’ Charlie Morning near midfield.
Daily Telegram
College volleyball: Yellowjackets split to open tournament
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wisconsin-Superior started its 2022 volleyball season with one high and one low at altitude on Friday, splitting two matches at the Pikes Peak Challenge. The Yellowjackets swept Lawrence 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-17) before facing the opposite fate against Colorado College, losing 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-17).
