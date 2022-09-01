The St. Croix Central football team couldn’t find any way to move the ball offensively in its Middle Border Conference opener Friday at home against Rice Lake. The Panthers were limited to less than 100 yards of offense in a 20-0 loss. This was Rice Lake’s debut in the MBC after being moved by the WIAA from the Big Rivers Conference. Rice Lake is the No. 2 ranked team in Division 3 in the state.

HAMMOND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO