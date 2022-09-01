ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Wise is new Paullina clerk, administrator

PAULLINA—Scott Wise recently hung up his hat as production supervisor at Wells Blue Bunny in Le Mars to take a new job closer to home. The 60-year-old southern O’Brien County native is the new city clerk and administrator for Paullina. He has been learning the ropes of city...
PAULLINA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Wagner to lead O'Brien Extension youth

PRIMGHAR—Even when Michele Wagner still was a 4-H’er herself, she already was teaching others about agriculture, sort of. “When I was little, I always played school. That just seemed like a natural fit,” Wagner said. “I grew up on a farm and always loved that aspect.”
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Sioux Center, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Matlock, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Hawarden, IA
County
Sioux County, IA
City
Orange City, IA
Sioux County, IA
Government
City
Hull, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dutch Dogs to add Sioux Center location

SIOUX CENTER—A pet boarding, dog day care and pet grooming business is looking to build a Sioux Center branch next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved selling a city-owned 1.72 -acre lot in the first block of the Biotech Park, the first addition to Wooden Shoe Enterprises of Le Mars, which owns Dutch Dogs in Orange City.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Osceola County board continues EMS planning

SIBLEY—An ongoing agenda item for the Osceola County Board of Supervisors made some progress with a resolution declaring emergency medical services to be an essential service during meetings held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 26. Ambulance director Sande Smith gave a summary of the resolution process during...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man arrested for OWI and more

SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Editorial: Sheldon’s big birthday

Thumbs-up to Sheldon’s sesquicentennial observance, which started on Thursday and continues through Monday as part of the 2022 Celebration Days weekend. We invite you to take part in one or more of the activities and events this weekend. Sheldon, the third-largest town in N’West Iowa and the largest community...
SHELDON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hull City#Politics Local
nwestiowa.com

Pipestone driver arrested for second OWI

SIOUX CENTER—A 57-year-old Pipestone, MN, man was arrested about 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Francisco Grajeda Barreras stemmed from the...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Osceola County deputy pair honored for responses

SIBLEY—A seemingly routine shift proved to be anything but for two Osceola County deputies as they went about their duties. Their actions that day earned them Life Saving Commendation awards, presented by sheriff Kevin Wollmuth on Monday, Aug. 22. The first officer, Nathan Rosenberg, noticed a car parked on...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Attorney Is Among Finalists For New Judge Position

Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Attorney is one of three finalists for a new judge position. According to Third Judicial District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks, the 3B Judicial Nominating Commission has received three applications for the District Associate Court Judge position. We are told that the new...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Local medical clinic hosts Chamber Coffee last week

HAWARDEN—After welcoming them and thanking them for coming, Sioux Center Health CEO Cory Nelson told attendees at last Thursday’s Hawarden Chamber coffee that “the fastest growing service line in Sioux Center Health over the last four years has been behavioral health services.”. Nelson explained that statistic is...
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two teens hurt in rollover near Sanborn

SANBORN—Two teenagers received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, south of Sanborn. Seventeen-year-old Willie Leon Conley Jr. of Paullina was driving west on 340th Street when he drove through a mud hole on the Level B road and lost control of his 2007 Kia Spectra, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Alexander man jailed for marijuana, more

ROCK VALLEY—A 25-year-old Alexander man was arrested about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Rock Valley on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Kanaan Isaiah Centeno stemmed from the stop of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County

PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
kelo.com

Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man is wanted, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Jadarius Deshun Rush. Rush is 20 years iold, six foot three and 150 pounds. He is wanted for aggravated assault. If you have any information concerning...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy