nwestiowa.com
Wise is new Paullina clerk, administrator
PAULLINA—Scott Wise recently hung up his hat as production supervisor at Wells Blue Bunny in Le Mars to take a new job closer to home. The 60-year-old southern O’Brien County native is the new city clerk and administrator for Paullina. He has been learning the ropes of city...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
nwestiowa.com
Wagner to lead O'Brien Extension youth
PRIMGHAR—Even when Michele Wagner still was a 4-H’er herself, she already was teaching others about agriculture, sort of. “When I was little, I always played school. That just seemed like a natural fit,” Wagner said. “I grew up on a farm and always loved that aspect.”
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
nwestiowa.com
Dutch Dogs to add Sioux Center location
SIOUX CENTER—A pet boarding, dog day care and pet grooming business is looking to build a Sioux Center branch next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved selling a city-owned 1.72 -acre lot in the first block of the Biotech Park, the first addition to Wooden Shoe Enterprises of Le Mars, which owns Dutch Dogs in Orange City.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County board continues EMS planning
SIBLEY—An ongoing agenda item for the Osceola County Board of Supervisors made some progress with a resolution declaring emergency medical services to be an essential service during meetings held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 26. Ambulance director Sande Smith gave a summary of the resolution process during...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man arrested for OWI and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Sheldon’s big birthday
Thumbs-up to Sheldon’s sesquicentennial observance, which started on Thursday and continues through Monday as part of the 2022 Celebration Days weekend. We invite you to take part in one or more of the activities and events this weekend. Sheldon, the third-largest town in N’West Iowa and the largest community...
nwestiowa.com
Pipestone driver arrested for second OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 57-year-old Pipestone, MN, man was arrested about 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Francisco Grajeda Barreras stemmed from the...
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to rollover on Sunnybrook Drive
Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Target on Saturday.
Sioux City man arrested on 14 charges after 25MPH pursuit
A man received a total of 14 charges after trying to elude officers on the East Side of Sioux City on Sunday morning.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County deputy pair honored for responses
SIBLEY—A seemingly routine shift proved to be anything but for two Osceola County deputies as they went about their duties. Their actions that day earned them Life Saving Commendation awards, presented by sheriff Kevin Wollmuth on Monday, Aug. 22. The first officer, Nathan Rosenberg, noticed a car parked on...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Attorney Is Among Finalists For New Judge Position
Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Attorney is one of three finalists for a new judge position. According to Third Judicial District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks, the 3B Judicial Nominating Commission has received three applications for the District Associate Court Judge position. We are told that the new...
nwestiowa.com
Local medical clinic hosts Chamber Coffee last week
HAWARDEN—After welcoming them and thanking them for coming, Sioux Center Health CEO Cory Nelson told attendees at last Thursday’s Hawarden Chamber coffee that “the fastest growing service line in Sioux Center Health over the last four years has been behavioral health services.”. Nelson explained that statistic is...
nwestiowa.com
Two teens hurt in rollover near Sanborn
SANBORN—Two teenagers received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, south of Sanborn. Seventeen-year-old Willie Leon Conley Jr. of Paullina was driving west on 340th Street when he drove through a mud hole on the Level B road and lost control of his 2007 Kia Spectra, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Alexander man jailed for marijuana, more
ROCK VALLEY—A 25-year-old Alexander man was arrested about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, in Rock Valley on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Kanaan Isaiah Centeno stemmed from the stop of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at...
Sioux City man pleads guilty to possessing stolen firearm
A Sioux City man was convicted on Thursday of possessing a firearm as a felon.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County
PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man is wanted, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Jadarius Deshun Rush. Rush is 20 years iold, six foot three and 150 pounds. He is wanted for aggravated assault. If you have any information concerning...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
