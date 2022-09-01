ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster Farming

New York State Fair Exhibitor Promotes Family's 200 Years of Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair barn exhibit for Ovaltop Holsteins was certainly eye-catching, with a red bunting hung over 14 stalls. The farm deserves some praise for its longstanding work in the industry. Mike Wolfe, his brother Doug, and parents Howard and Virginia come from a considerable line of dairy farmers.
96.1 The Breeze

Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?

Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
Syracuse.com

Best day for New York State Fair attendance this year comes on Day 11

Geddes, N.Y. — More people attended the state fair Saturday than any other day so far this year. A total of 93,512 people attended on the 11th day of the fair. That was just 3,715 people more than last Saturday’s daily attendance of 89,797. Previously, last Saturday’s attendance was the highest daily total of this year’s fair. But this Saturday turned out to be an even more popular day to attend the fair. A total of 735,924 people have now attended the fair so far in 2022.
96.1 The Breeze

Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State

If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
NewsBreak
News Break
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State

New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
WETM

Watkins Glen officer wins New York SRO of the Year

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Central School District announced that School Resource Officer, Jamie Coleman, has been named 2021-2022 New York State School Resource Officer of the Year. The school made this announcement through its social media accounts. According to the post, Officer Coleman is a...
newyorkupstate.com

New York State Fair interim director tests positive for Covid

Geddes, N.Y. — The state’s fair’s interim director announced Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19. Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said he started feeling congested Saturday morning and took a Covid test, which came back positive. “Because I am fully vaccinated and boosted, my symptoms are...
WIBX 950

Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
96.9 WOUR

Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]

New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
96.9 WOUR

New Month Brings 'Several' New Hunting Rules in New York

The new month brings several new hunting seasons for Empire State residents. This week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded New York hunters that several hunting seasons are set to being, with the calendar turning to September. Several Hunting Seasons Begin This Month...
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

