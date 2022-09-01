ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

Man accused of being drunk, having more than 200 pills on him at South Hills Village mall

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Kevin Underwood, 30, was arraigned early Thursday morning on a long list of charges stemming from an incident at the food court at lunchtime inside the South Hills Village Mall on Wednesday.

Underwood is charged with public drunkenness, eight felony counts of possession with intent to distribute, and several other charges.

“I’m not surprised,” said Irene, a shopper at a nearby store. “They’ve had some other issues there in the past.”

According to arresting documents, officers approached Underwood, who was allegedly showing signs of being drunk while eating in the food court.

After searching his bag and pockets, police paperwork states that officers found more than 200 pills including 74 counterfeit Xanax, 30 counterfeit Percocet, 80 counterfeit OxyContin, plus an empty stamp bag and hypodermic needle loaded with heroin.

“Every once in a while, I think they’ve had some incidents like this where they’ve had to come and look for someone who’s been a disturbance,” said Irene. “I think it could happen anywhere. I really do.”

Shoppers like Irene are grateful that police got the drugs off the street.

“To make it a safer place to go to, just for the community itself, and for the Village,” she said.

Underwood was unable to post bond and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 15.

