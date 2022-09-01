ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Paula Deen to visit her Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Celebrity chef Paula Deen will visit Myrtle Beach for a book signing.  The event will take place at noon on Sept. 10 at her Broadway at the Beach restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, located at 1202 Celebrity Circle.  “Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is in the perfect location to serve the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Bursting with flavor at Heirloom Bistro

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you’re feeling classy and cultured, our next Beach Bites stop will be a perfect fit for you. It’s a bistro that wants to make big noise in the Myrtle Beach food scene. “Great food, great atmosphere, and great service.” Simply put by Shaun Baxter, the owner and head chef […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired

When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting Tuesday, certain restrictions on the beach in the city of Myrtle Beach will be lifted. Myrtle Beach’s rules about dogs, bicycles, tents and canopies on the beach change after Labor Day. Dogs and bicycles will be allowed on the beach at any...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
tag24.com

Humungous bird photo has Instagram gobsmacked

Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - A photographer couldn't believe her eyes when she saw her own jaw-dropping photo of a bird appearing to tower over her friend. It's since been posted on Instagram, where users have been shocked by the optical illusion. Jenny Hough and her friend Jean visited South...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wfxb.com

OrthoSC Offers Specialized Treatment Across The Grand Strand

Dr. Todd Tupis with OrthoSC joins us on Carolina A.M. to talk about sports medicine and what to do if you are injured. The practice offers specialized treatment in our area with Myrtle Beach – Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach – Market Common, and North Myrtle Beach offices as well as Conway, Murrells Inlet, For more information, visit OrthoSC. org or click here.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle Beach

Those that love good BBQ will not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach later this month!Buy This, Cook That website. There are very few things that most residents of South Carolina love more than good BBQ. If you are one of those people, you definitely do not want to miss the Eighth Annual "Grillers Cup"! The event will take place at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina September 23 through September 24, according to their website. The event is benefitting "Backpack Buddies", a non-profit organization that works to help eliminate child hunger in the community. The organization supplies participating schools with nutritious, self-serve food to feed children when not at school, according to their website.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Several waterspouts spotted off South Strand coast

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were several waterspouts spotted along the South Strand coast on Saturday morning. The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division said the waterspouts were associated with some storms that were off the coast in the Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area. In one...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Crab Daddy’s, Dinoland Cafe offer unique dining experiences

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience you may be surprised to know the Grand Strand is home to not one, but two such restaurants. Crab Daddy’s, located near Murrells Inlet, and Dinoland Café, in Myrtle Beach underwent a total transformation over the winter and now both restaurants feature themed venues certain to entertain kids of all ages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

