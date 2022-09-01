Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County check point results in dozens of citations, one wanted fugitive arrested
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a special operation to keep their community safer. On August 31st, the Community Impact Team teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other organizations to conduct operations in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas.
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during Robeson County house party
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police. Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured. The Robeson […]
whiteville-news.com
Narcotics passing through the Eastern portion of Columbus County under investigation.
Whiteville, NC – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Andrew Jackson Highway in Bolton. During the search, investigators located over three (3) and one half (1/2) ounces of methamphetamine. As a result, Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, of the residence was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance; felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance; and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis received a $250,000.00 secured bond.
WMBF
Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drugs and guns seized in Bolton after police chase ends in crash
Bolton, NC (WWAY) – Wednesday August 31, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were in the Bolton community of Columbus County looking into complaints of illegal drug activity. During this investigation, police saw a suspect’s vehicle traveling down Andrew Jackson highway. As they turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the suspect refused to stop. During the chase, the suspect, Alton Terrill Smith, 37, of Bolton, attempted to hit two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and did hit one of investigator’s vehicle — causing a crash.
cbs17
Man gets 17-plus years in prison for carjacking, kidnapping SC pastor
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Friday in federal court for kidnapping a Florence pastor in December. Joseph Allen Wright pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Florence to carjacking and kidnapping Pastor Charles Pittman of the Immanuel Baptist Church on Dec. 21 and driving him to Lumberton, North Carolina.
One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Police officers recover after secondary drug exposure
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three Sunset Beach Police officers were treated for secondary exposure to drugs, after making an arrest on Sunday, August 28. Sunset Beach Police responded to the 1600 of Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Sunday, for reports of two people possibly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CCSO makes arrest after investigation into methamphetamine distribution
WMBF
2 teens charged in Florence County shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been charged in connection to a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Wednesday in the area of Gaymon Road in Timmonsville. A victim was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital where they’re expected to recover.
myhorrynews.com
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
cbs17
Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
19-year-old killed in crash on Highway 905 near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said. The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the […]
Woman, man nabbed in 2021 Fayetteville murder where victim shot to death in car, police say
Jamel Brunson, 21, and Damaryia Mack, 20, have been charged with first-degree murder for the homicide of Kotasha Griffith, 27.
myhorrynews.com
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-car Fayetteville wreck, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another was injured in a three-car crash in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon, police said. The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce roads, which is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said. The driver of...
1 killed after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-95 in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Sunday night after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-95, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile-marker 188, troopers said. A 2004 Porsche SUV was traveling behind the tractor-trailer when […]
