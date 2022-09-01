Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Sunday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 356 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .271 batting average with an .874 OPS, 21 home...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez sitting versus White Sox Monday
The Seattle Mariners did not list Eugenio Suarez in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Suarez will take the night off while the Mariners start Jake Lamb at third base. Lamb is listed ninth in the Mariners' batting order. The veteran slugger has enjoyed a nice...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen batting sixth for Milwaukee Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Andrew McCutchen in right field for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will bat sixth and start in right field Monday while Hunter Renfroe takes a turn at designated hitter and Keston Hiura moves to the bench. Our models project McCutchen, who has a...
numberfire.com
Mets' Monday tilt with Pirates postponed
Monday's game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. The Mets and Pirates were initially slated to kick off this afternoon's action, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The 8.5 over/under for this game was tied for the second-highest mark on...
numberfire.com
Ketel Marte sitting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Marte will move to the bench on Sunday with Jake McCarthy starting at designated hitter. McCarthy will bat fifth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project McCarthy for 11.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Wilmer Flores receives Saturday off
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Flores will take a seat on the bench after Tommy La Stella was picked as Saturday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 352 batted balls this season, Flores has recorded a 6.5% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Amed Rosario starting Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier resting for Mariners Monday
The Seattle Mariners did not name Adam Frazier to their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Frazier will take the evening off while Abraham Toro starts at second base and bats eighth against the White Sox. Our models project Frazier for 111 more plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez sitting Monday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Vazquez is being replaced behind the plate by Martin Maldonado versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 377 plate appearances this season, Vazquez has a .283 batting average with a .735 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners Monday
The Seattle Mariners listed Cal Raleigh as their catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh will bat fifth and handle catching duties Monday while Curt Casalit catches a breather. Our models project Raleigh, who has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel, to score 10.6 fantasy points against the...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Monday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 238 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .227 batting average with a .620 OPS, 2 home...
numberfire.com
Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Monday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Monday night
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Harrison for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb batting last for Seattle Monday
Jake Lamb will start at third base for the Seattle Mariners in Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Lamb will bat ninth and handle third base Monday while Eugenio Suarez catches a breather. Our models project Lamb for 10.5 fantasy points in tonight's contest. He has a $2,000 salary...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel starting Monday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Isbel is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Isbel for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Abraham Toro starting at second base Monday
The Seattle Mariners will start Abraham Toro at second base for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Toro will bat eighth and cover second base Monday while Adam Frazier takes a seat. Our models project Toro for 7.7 fantasy points off of the White Sox tonight. He has a...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado starting for Astros Monday night
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Maldonado for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
