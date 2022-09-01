ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available

At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NBC Sports

How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles

Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Watch Armstead hilariously troll Dak, Cowboys in viral TikTok

Not even eight months after the 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in a bizarre NFC wild-card finish, Arik Armstead showed no mercy to America’s Team. The 49ers’ defensive tackle posted a TikTok of him reacting to a video showing quarterback Dak Prescott with this year’s Cowboys team -- well, kind of.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Rams have left a light on, and locker ready, for Odell Beckham Jr.

They’ve given his number to Cam Akers. But not his locker. As receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be unsigned by any team, the Rams are ready to bring him back, at a moment’s notice. Via Jourdan Rodrique of TheAthletic.com, the Rams have left a locker for Beckham, complete with name plate, at the team’s training facility.
NBC Sports

Eagles great Jason Peters signing with the Cowboys

This is going to look weird. Eagles great Jason Peters is extending his career and is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN's Todd Archer reported Monday morning. Peters will begin his time in Dallas on the practice squad. The Cowboys found themselves in need of a left tackle after Tyron...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How 49ers discovered exciting, undrafted back Mason

Jordan Mason’s college career got off to a strong start. Then, Georgia Tech landed the fifth-highest rated recruit in school history and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school for the 2020 college season. Mason, also known as J.P., who scored 14 touchdowns in...
NBC Sports

Myles Garrett remains out of practice, but is expected back at Browns facility Monday

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Monday, but his availability for Sunday’s opener against the Panthers doesn’t look like a concern. Garrett missed the team’s final day of practice last week in order to deal with a personal matter and remained out on Monday for the same reason. Garrett previously missed time this summer for the same reason and reports indicated he was away from the team in order to be with an ill family member.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott: I expect Tyler Smith to be prepared

The Cowboys have been in conversations with free agent left tackle Jason Peters about joining the team to help cover for the loss of Tyron Smith to a knee injury, but an agreement likely wouldn’t get in the way of first-round pick Tyler Smith getting the start against the Buccaneers in Week 1.
NBC Sports

Chandon Sullivan “full of emotions” about facing Packers in Week 1

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan will play his first game as a member of the Vikings in Week 1 and he’ll do it against some familiar faces. Sullivan appeared in every game that the Packers played over the last three seasons and made 20 starts the last two years, but said that he felt like moving to the Vikings provided him with a better opportunity for the 2022 season. Having the Packers on the other side of the field for his first chance to make something of that opportunity adds something to his Minnesota debut.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Rivera anticipates that the Jaguars will be 'a much better team'

The Commanders open their 2022 campaign with matchups versus Jacksonville and at Detroit. Those two clubs picked first and second in the most recent NFL Draft, meaning they're coming off of unpleasant seasons. Yet Ron Rivera is not interested in approaching the first leg of that pair of contests as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Five Bruins players with a lot to prove entering 2022-23 season

The Boston Bruins begin training camp later this month, and there will be plenty of competition for ice time at pretty much every position. This internal competition should be good for the Bruins, especially since the team has failed to integrate quality young talent into the NHL roster over the last few years.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Logan Thomas unsure if he’ll play Week 1

Commanders tight end Logan Thomas came off the physically unable to perform list before the cut to 53 players last week and that move suggests confidence that his knee is well enough for him to play in the first four weeks of the regular season. Thomas may not be ready...
NBC Sports

What stood out to Griese about Lance in first meeting, workouts

With the start of the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, Trey Lance has impressed many around the 49ers, including quarterbacks coach Brian Griese. In particular, Griese was impressed by the 22-year-old's demeanor heading into his first year as QB1. "His humility. I think his integrity," Griese said on...
