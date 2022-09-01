Read full article on original website
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date
This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Karl Urban Said the ‘Earth Was Shaking’ Filming 1 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Battle
Among 'The Lord of the Rings' complicated scenes on all three movies, Karl Urban noted one particular battle scene that was literally earthshaking.
Jeff Bezos said his son told him 'please don't eff this up' after Amazon took on 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel
Jeff Bezos said his son told him "don't eff this up" after Amazon took on its "Lord of the Rings" project. The Amazon founder made the comment to an audience at the series premiere, per Variety. The series cost $1 billion to make and is set 3,000 years before the...
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is finally here—here's how to watch it
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has a brand new trailer—catch the series when it premieres on September 1, 2022 on Prime Video.
CNBC
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed amid Warner Bros. Discovery slate shuffle
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which was slated for Dec. 21, has been pushed to March 17, 2023. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which was set to debut on that March date is now arriving on Christmas Day in 2023. The release date shifts comes amid a tumultuous time for...
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Prime Video
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' sets up some fascinating storylines during its two-part premiere. When does 'The Rings of Power' Episode 3 come out on Prime Video?
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Will Be More Like Watching an Eight-Hour Movie Than a TV Show
'The Rings of Power' director explains how the series feels more like an eight-hour movie than a TV show
‘The Rings of Power’ Arrives Online: Here’s How to Stream the New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series for Free
More than 20 years ago, the original Lord of the Rings saga hit theaters. Fans were enraptured by the fantasy/adventure series led by a star-studded cast that included the likes of Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood. Now, the famous trilogy gets a long-awaited reboot in the form of a Prime Video exclusive TV show. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered September 1st and brings an entirely new cast to our TV (and computer) screens. Here’s everything you need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, including plot details and...
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
‘Rings of Power’: Every Episode 1 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Easter Egg
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here, and you might have some questions about where, exactly, in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings this story comes from. After all, these events are set in the same fictional universe as the Lord of the Rings movies, but they feature only a few of the same characters, none of the same actors, and a totally different story. As it turns out, the show only has the rights to adapt certain Tolkien books, which means The Rings of Power can only reference specific aspects of Tolkien’s Middle-earth. That explains why some aspects of the books are present, while others are ignored.
New Amazon Prime Video movies and shows in September 2022: Full list of new releases
Here’s everything heading to Prime Video this September
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' becomes Amazon's most-watched premiere ever with 25 million viewers
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has become Amazon Prime Video's most-watched premiere ever. The fantasy television series' debut drew a global audience of more than 25 million viewers, the largest in the streaming platform's 15-year history, according to a report by Deadline on Saturday. "Rings of...
NME
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ cast lock down London for world premiere
The cast of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power descended on London last night (August 30) for the new series’ red carpet world premiere. At London’s historic Leicester Square, nearly 2,000 people – comprising cast, crew, fans and more – attended the Odean Luxe and Cineworld. Among them were all 22 of the series’ cast regulars, including Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Sir Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows), Ema Horvath (Eärien), Lloyd Owen (Elendil) and Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor).
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
25 million watch the first two episodes of Amazon's $1 billion 'Lord of the Rings' series in a record for Prime Video
The viewer numbers for "The Rings of Power" are the first that Amazon has revealed for any programming on its Prime Video streaming platform.
ComicBook
Amazon Drops a Lord of the Rings Blu-ray Sale to Celebrate Rings of Power
The first two episodes of Amazon Prime Video's extremely high stakes series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted yesterday, and it is definitely worth a watch. It might also inspire your to revisit Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning film adaptations. Amazon has you covered there as well with a one-day sale on LOTR and The Hobbit Blu-ray releases.
Digital Trends
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review: perfection, precious
Few streaming series have carried as much weight into their premiere as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Studios’ ambitious, ludicrously expensive series set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth saga. Not only is the Prime Video series telling a new story set in one of the fantasy genre’s most seminal — and as such, highly scrutinized — worlds, but its success (or failure) could very well determine the fate of an entire streaming service.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Premiere Glitches for Prime Users
After years of being in the works, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially arrived. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated live-action series arrived on the platform a few hours earlier than previously planned, launching at 9/8c. But as it turns out, the return to Middle Earth wasn't smooth for everybody, as some Prime Video users were experiencing glitches when the episodes launched. For some users, the streaming service very briefly locked up Episode 1 — but allowed them to play Episode 2.
