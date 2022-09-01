ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date

This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
‘The Rings of Power’ Arrives Online: Here’s How to Stream the New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series for Free

More than 20 years ago, the original Lord of the Rings saga hit theaters. Fans were enraptured by the fantasy/adventure series led by a star-studded cast that included the likes of Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood. Now, the famous trilogy gets a long-awaited reboot in the form of a Prime Video exclusive TV show. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered September 1st and brings an entirely new cast to our TV (and computer) screens. Here’s everything you need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, including plot details and...
‘Rings of Power’: Every Episode 1 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Easter Egg

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here, and you might have some questions about where, exactly, in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings this story comes from. After all, these events are set in the same fictional universe as the Lord of the Rings movies, but they feature only a few of the same characters, none of the same actors, and a totally different story. As it turns out, the show only has the rights to adapt certain Tolkien books, which means The Rings of Power can only reference specific aspects of Tolkien’s Middle-earth. That explains why some aspects of the books are present, while others are ignored.
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ cast lock down London for world premiere

The cast of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power descended on London last night (August 30) for the new series’ red carpet world premiere. At London’s historic Leicester Square, nearly 2,000 people – comprising cast, crew, fans and more – attended the Odean Luxe and Cineworld. Among them were all 22 of the series’ cast regulars, including Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Sir Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows), Ema Horvath (Eärien), Lloyd Owen (Elendil) and Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor).
Amazon Drops a Lord of the Rings Blu-ray Sale to Celebrate Rings of Power

The first two episodes of Amazon Prime Video's extremely high stakes series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted yesterday, and it is definitely worth a watch. It might also inspire your to revisit Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning film adaptations. Amazon has you covered there as well with a one-day sale on LOTR and The Hobbit Blu-ray releases.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review: perfection, precious

Few streaming series have carried as much weight into their premiere as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Studios’ ambitious, ludicrously expensive series set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth saga. Not only is the Prime Video series telling a new story set in one of the fantasy genre’s most seminal — and as such, highly scrutinized — worlds, but its success (or failure) could very well determine the fate of an entire streaming service.
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Premiere Glitches for Prime Users

After years of being in the works, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially arrived. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated live-action series arrived on the platform a few hours earlier than previously planned, launching at 9/8c. But as it turns out, the return to Middle Earth wasn't smooth for everybody, as some Prime Video users were experiencing glitches when the episodes launched. For some users, the streaming service very briefly locked up Episode 1 — but allowed them to play Episode 2.
