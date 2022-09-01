ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Le Creuset Just Launched the Dreamiest New Fall Collection & It's Already on Sale

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXiMh_0heHwLZE00

Le Creuset is known for offering their enamel cast iron Dutch ovens, baking dishes, and more a variety of fun, punchy colors that go with so many different aesthetics. But the brand’s latest hue release is for neutral lovers and pairs perfectly with any and all existing Le Creuset collections.

Nutmeg is a brand new color collection from Le Creuset that is now available to shop at Sur La Table and over on the Le Creuset website. It’s an organic creamy taupe color and each piece glazed in Nutmeg features a gorgeous light-to-dark ombre that gives off an Old World charm.

Le Creuset has given all its classics the Nutmeg treatment just in time for fall so you can warm up your kitchenware collection with this calm, comforting color. Oh and the best part. It’s all already on sale!

4.5 QT Round Dutch Oven

Nutmeg’s gradient from cream to brown looks gorgeous on Le Creuset’s classic 4.5-quart Round Dutch Oven . The enameled surface of the cast iron offers superior heat retention and even heat distribution and is easy to clean and maintain — no seasoning required.


Round Dutch Oven

$249.96



Buy now
Sign Up

Heritage Square Baking Dishes

Or, grab Nutmeg in baking dish form. The square baking dish is perfect for all your upcoming holiday brownies, bars, and cakes. And don’t worry about your goodies sticking to the bottom. The enameled surface is nearly-nonstick.


Square Baking Set

$57.96



Buy now
Sign Up

Demi Kettle

And Nutmeg comes in kettle-form, too! This beautiful Le Creuset Demi Kettle will quickly boil water for all your tea and hot cocoa needs. And the Nutmeg glaze is so nice, you’ll keep the Demi on your stovetop all season long.


Tea Kettle

$67.16



Buy now
Sign Up

Shop the new Nutmeg colorway over on Sur La Table and start your holiday shopping early ( ahem , that actually means treat yourself to something nice).

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Cooks With This Flavor-Packed Spice Brand & You Can Get it Right on Amazon

As the autumn weather begins creeping in, we start craving cozy comfort for all our senses: soft sweaters, fall foliage, nostalgic tunes, pumpkin spice aromas, and hearty flavors. Who isn’t ready for a delicious banana cardamom muffin fresh from the oven on a crisp fall morning? Or a cumin-laden chili to warm our bellies on a chilly night? How about a Shabazi-sprinkled pasta dish, or a Isphahan-enhanced stew? Not familiar with those spices? No worries, you can easily give them a try thanks to a set of mini spices from La Boîte, the high-quality spice brand with which the Martha...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Shoppers Say This Wood Serving Board Is Just as Stunning as Expensive Options, and It's Only $15

Whether you're looking to serve up a beautiful cake or an expertly made charcuterie board for guests (or yourself, if we're being honest) a proper platter or plate can make all the difference. After all, you eat with your eyes first. And, with the rising popularity of natural decor and cottage-themed parties, a solid wood platter does just the trick. Luckily, we found this Lipper International Acacia Tree Bark Server that looks expensive, but isn't — especially since you can snap it up on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
SheKnows

This $30 Retinol Cream From Amazon “Works Just as Well as High-end Skincare” — & It’s Currently Over 40% Off

When you think it’s time to add retinol into your skincare routine, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of retinol products on the market — and all of them are a bit pricey. But according to over 2,700 reviewers, one affordable retinol product on Amazon can compete with the rest, and it’s currently on sale for just under $17. The Remedial Pax Day & Night Retinol & Collagen Moisturizer banishes fine lines just as effectively as more high-end brands. It restores skin elasticity and tone with its 5 percent hyaluronic acid, green tea, and aloe vera. And vitamin E...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allrecipes.com

5 Treasured Vintage Dishware Brands Worth Hunting Down

One of the most disappointing parts of being in the antique business is having people call wanting to sell their grandmother's china, says Scarlett Scales-Tingas, owner of her eponymous antique shop in Franklin, Tennessee. "I'm hoping that over time, people get back to really valuing what they inherit." Many of...
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sur La Table#Cocoa#Dutch#Old World
SheKnows

This $70 Celeb-Approved Necklace That Sells Every Minute is On Sale For Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Event

When it comes to timeless jewelry, Kendra Scott is one of the trendiest brands out there that is universally beloved. The fashionable jewelry brand offers unique pieces that range from simple to bold bling for every look and occasion. Even the simplest of gold hoops or pendant necklaces are as eye-catching and recognizable as their signature statement pieces. The best part? Kendra Scott has high-quality made jewelry that’s decently priced and long-lasting. It’s no surprise that the famous brand has a cult following, particularly loved by celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.  So many people swear by this jewelry brand,...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Labor Day Sales, From Stylish Furniture to Luxe Massage Devices (Updating)

Prepare your wallets for yet another retail therapy weekend. Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 5, but that hasn’t stopped online and brick-and-mortar retailers and brands from getting a head start on putting your hard-earned dollars to work. The federal holiday also marks the unofficial end of summer, and many stores are also making their final markdowns to clear the shelves for fall inventory. Planning your final summer road trips or picnics? In addition to back-to-school discounts, you’ll find early savings on mattresses, beauty, home goods, designer fashion, electronics, travel essentials and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Labor Day Travel Sales,...
SHOPPING
People

These Towels Are 'Luxe' and 'Absorbent,' According to Shoppers — and an 8-Piece Set Is on Sale for Just $18

"Don’t hesitate to buy these" After a relaxing shower, there's nothing better than wrapping yourself in a big, soft towel. The last thing you want, though, is for your towel to be paper thin and leave you, well, still soaking wet. Luckily, there are always tons of home essential deals at Amazon, including a "luxe" and "absorbent" towel set that's on sale.  The Chateau Home Collection 8-Piece Towel Set includes four washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels. Made from premium combed cotton, the towels provide a...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
leitesculinaria.com

Win A Mediterranean Kitchen Spice Set

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a Mediterranean Kitchen Spice Set (ARV $65.95) Note: You can enter this giveaway two (2) times per e-mail address per day....
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Bring The Barbie Dreamhouse Into Your Kitchen With This Barbie & Friends Cookbook That Has Over 50 Healthy Recipes

Little ones love to hang out in the kitchen and be included in making family dinners and snacks. But sometimes, what’s on the menu is too complicated to have them assist as a sous chef. That’s why having a few kid’s cookbooks on hand is helpful for those aspiring chefs. One to add to the list? A Barbie cookbook that brings the dreamhouse to your kitchen. Mattel’s cookbook features 50 healthy recipes that your child and their friends can enjoy creating together. The Barbie Cooks! A Healthy Cookbook is suitable for kids ages six to nine and contains 128 pages of...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Get Ready for Halloween With These Pajamas Sets at Old Navy’s Labor Day Sale — Starting at $20

Labor Day celebrations may be in full swing right now, but Halloween is right around the corner. People are already decorating their homes, hanging up cobwebs, and putting on Disney Halloween movies on repeat. We’re so excited for the spooky season ahead of us, so excited that we can’t wait to start wearing our Halloween pride! No, we don’t mean wearing our costumes ahead of Halloween Day, we’re talking about rocking matching Halloween pajamas! Whether you want to rock it yourself or get everyone in the family involved, there’s nothing cuter than matching fits! For Old Navy‘s Labor Day sale, you...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Over 8,000 Shoppers Adore This $8 5-in-1 Bottle Stopper for Keeping Their Wine Fresh

Calling all wine lovers, we all know the struggle of keeping our wine perfect. Now, we could spend thousands of dollars on the wall-to-ceiling wine fridge of our dreams that we see all over Instagram, but who has the time (and money) for that?! We love our wine fridges, wine subscriptions, and wine in general, but it can be hard to store. Along with that if your house is covered in head-to-toe white, red wine can be the enemy. Unless you come prepared. What if there was a product that helps you store your wine and eliminate messes within seconds? We...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular, the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo that’s on sale now. Let this be your time to test out the alleged royal secret to...
HAIR CARE
CNET

Get up to 75% Off Styles When You Shop Toms Surprise Sale

Surprise! Toms is having a surprise sale where you can grab items for up to 75% off from now until Sept. 5. You have to enter your email address to get "special access" to this sale, but once you do, you're in! This Labor Day sale features tons of comfortable shoes from a brand that has taken the world by storm for years.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Target’s Labor Day Sale Has Up to 40% Off Home Decor, Furniture & More

After catching multiple sales this summer, you most likely thought there weren’t any more coming your way as the season was winding down. But, think again. Now it’s time to take advantage of Labor Day sales — and Target’s deals are in full swing. Now until September 5, the retailer is offering up to 40 percent off home decor, clothing, and furniture from brands like Cat & Jack, Dyson, Studio Mcgee, and more. Ahead, see what we’re adding to our carts. Clothing Deals Universal Thread Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirtdress This long sleeve dress will be a staple in your closet this fall. It’s...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

SheKnows

66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy