ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Carla Gugino to Mentor Melissa Benoist in HBO Max's The Girls on the Bus

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdNtp_0heHw07E00

Carla Gugino is the latest addition to the increasingly stacked cast of HBO Max’s The Girls on the Bus .

Hailing from executive producers/writers Amy Chozick and Julie Plec and inspired by a chapter in Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling , The Girls on the Bus stars Supergirl alum Melissa Benoist as Sadie McCarthy, a journalist who romanticizes the original “Boys on the Bus” and thus scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record.

Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors — Grace (to be played by Gugino), Lola ( Mayans M.C. ‘s Natasha Behnam) and Kimberlyn ( Insecure ‘s Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, these women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.

Gugio’s Grace, per Deadline , is a veteran reporter known as “The Queen of Scoop,” who serves as a friend and mentor to Benoist’s Sadie.

The Girls on the Bus ‘ ensemble also includes Tala Ashe ( Legends of Tomorrow ), Griffin Dunne ( This Is Us ), Scott Foley ( Scandal ) and Brandon Scott ( 13 Reasons Why, Dead to Me ).

Gugino’s previous TV credits include (but are by no means limited to!) the gone-too-soon Karen Sisco , the gone-too-soon Threshold , Entourage , Californication , the gone-too-soon Political Animals , the good season of Wayward Pines , The Haunting of Hill House , Jett and The Haunting of Bly Manor .

Want scoop on The Girls on the Bus , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'

The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Emily Deschanel Reacts to Bones' Futuristic Reboot, Previews Her Dance With the Devil — Video QA

Emily Deschanel was wholly unaware that Bones had gotten a futuristic reboot (of sorts), until TVLine looped her in during the video Q&A above. TVLine spoke with Deschanel ahead of this Friday’s premiere of Devil in Ohio, an eight-episode Netflix drama in which she plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who quietly shelters a cult escapee named Mae (played by Snowpiercer alum Madeleine Arthur). Suzanne’s world is soon turned upside down as the mysterious Mae’s presence threatens to tear her own family apart. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) plays Suzanne’s husband, while Alisha Newton (Heartland), Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) and Naomi Tan play the...
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

Charlbi Dean, aka Black Lightning's Syonide, Dead at 32

Up-and-coming actress Charlbi Dean, who played villainous assassin Syonide on The CW’s Black Lightning, has died at the age of 32 following an unexpected illness, our sister site Variety reports. No further details on the cause of death are available at this time. A native of Cape Town, South Africa, Dean worked as a model throughout her childhood and teen years before making her American TV debut in a 2017 episode of Elementary. The following year, she took on the role of Syonide, the surrogate daughter of main villain Tobias Whale, on The CW’s superhero series Black Lightning. Tobias rescued Syonide...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Foley
Person
Carla Gugino
Person
Julie Plec
Person
Melissa Benoist
Person
Brandon Scott
Person
Griffin Dunne
TVLine

Ghosts Adds Gilmore Girls' Rose Abdoo in 'No-Nonsense' Season 2 Role

Ghosts has scared up a Season 2 cast addition in the form of Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo, who will guest-star during the CBS comedy’s sophomore run, TVLine has confirmed. Earlier this month, Abdoo shared in an Instagram post that she had filmed scenes for Ghosts‘ second season, writing that “I had the best time with this amazing cast.” TVLine can now exclusively reveal that she will appear not as a spirit from the afterlife, but as Paula, a no-nonsense veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which comes to use Woodstone Mansion as a shooting location. Ghosts returns for...
TV SERIES
People

Jordana Brewster Marries Mason Morfit in Ceremony Including Cars from Fast & Furious Franchise

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit — who were first linked to one another in July 2020 — got engaged in September 2021 Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit are married! The couple — who were first linked in July 2020 — officially said "I do" in a Redondo Beach, Calif., ceremony on Saturday. For her big day, Brewster, 42, wore a form-fitting white dress that broke out at the bottom and featured a lace embroidered bodice. Morfit, meanwhile, kept it cool in a dark-colored tuxedo. The couple's ceremony included various...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
hypebeast.com

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer

A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Gilmore Girls#Supergirl#The White House
TVLine

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Reunion: Jane Seymour and Joe Lando to Star in Lifetime Christmas Movie

Lifetime has an early Christmas present for fans of CBS’ long-running Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Jane Seymour is set to reunite with Dr. Quinn costar Joe Lando (aka Sully) in the made-for-TV Christmas movie A Christmas Spark. Hailing from executive producer Toni Braxton, A Christmas Spark follows Seymour’s recently widowed Molly, who has “lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again,” according to the official logline. “But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. “A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of...
MOVIES
TVLine

Yellowstone: First Season 5 Footage Revealed In Tense Teaser Trailer

“We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” Yellowstone’s John ominously intones in the tense Season 5 teasertrailer that Paramount Network dropped Sunday. And considering that as the Dutton family’s patriarch says so, the clip cuts to right-hand man Rip cocking a shotgun, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that he isn’t talking about cattle-ranching. Although the video really reveals very little about upcoming twists of plot, we are promised that “all will be revealed.” Among the questions that have been burning the most brightly since Season 4’s finale (recapped here): Will John manage to...
TV SERIES
TVLine

She-Hulk BTS Photos Reveal How Tatiana Maslany Became a 6-Foot-7 Dance Partner for Megan Thee Stallion

If you’ve been wanting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of She-Hulk‘s dance party with new client Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil has come through. As TVLine previously reported, The Good Place alum Jamil, who co-stars as superpowered influencer Titania on the weeks-old Disney+ series, played a role in the rapper’s supposed-to-be-a-surprise appearance in Episode 3. (tl;dr An Asgardian shapeshifter catfished Jen Walters’ former coworker Dennis into dating “Megan Thee Stallion.”) “We knew that for that story, we needed a famous, beautiful, successful woman,” head writer/executive producer Jessica Gao told TVLine of the guest-casting. “We were going through all the possibilities… but...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’

Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
MOVIES
TVLine

The Cleaning Lady: Naveen Andrews Joins as [Spoiler]'s Ex in Season 2

The Cleaning Lady‘s love triangle is about to become more of a quadrilateral situation. Lost alum Naveen Andrews has joined the Fox drama in a series-regular capacity for Season 2, TVLine has learned. He’ll appear in the new episodes as Robert Kamdar, the “gregarious and charming” ex-lover of Arman’s wife, Nadia. According to his character description, Robert is intent on driving a wedge between Arman and Nadia, leaving Arman to fight to keep his world and dignity intact while rebuilding his life under the worst of circumstances. Andrews’ casting comes less than two weeks after Eva De Dominici, who plays Nadia,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Shocker: Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit as Halstead During Season 10

Say it isn’t so: Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago P.D. The upcoming Season 10 will mark the final season for the actor, who is set to depart the NBC drama sometime in the fall, our sister site Variety reports. “I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” Soffer said in a statement. “To create this hour...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: E! Cancels 2 Series, Orphan Black Spinoff Casting and More

E! is KO’ing a pair of pop culture-themed series. Per Deadline, the cabler has cancelled daytime talker Daily Pop and late-night gabfest Nightly Pop. The former premiered in May 2017, while the latter bowed in Oct. 2018. Daily Pop will air its final episode in mid-September and Nightly Pop will conclude its run in October. “I want to say a huge thank you to the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop teams for their creativity and commitment, including working countless hours to keep these shows up and running through the pandemic,” Tracie Wilson, EVP Of Syndication Studios at NBCU, wrote in a memo to staff, according...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Bridget Regan Joins Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters as Wicked DJ

Hot off her crowd-pleasing appearance at this year’s ClexaCon, Bridget Regan has booked a recurring role on The Winchesters, The CW’s Supernatural prequel series debuting this fall. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles) and premiering Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c, The Winchesters promises to tell “the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (played by Drake Rodger) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.” The cast for the 1970s-set drama also includes Nida Khurshid (For the People),  Demetria McKinney (Motherland:...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Benedict Society's Return, Morning Show Casting and More

The Mysterious Benedict Society will embark on a new adventure when Season 2 premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Disney+. In the upcoming season, “Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale), embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale),” reads the official synopsis. “When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two (Kristen Schaal) have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy