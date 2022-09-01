ABC-Hulu Originals Chief Craig Erwich Adds Disney Branded TV Streaming Oversight, Shannon Ryan Upped to Disney General Entertainment Marketing President

Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich and president of content marketing for Hulu and Disney General Entertainment Shannon Ryan have both been promoted to expanded roles.

Erwich has been upped to president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. With this new title, Erwich will continue to oversee ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, while adding unscripted and alternative entertainment to his purview, as well as Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals.

Erwich, who has overseen the Hulu Originals brand since 2014, is expected to “help bolster DBT’s content strategy for fueling Disney+ with broad, family-appealing original programming.”

Ryan has been promoted to president of marketing at Disney General Entertainment, giving her leadership over in-house marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content.

Additionally, FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier is shifting into the newly created role of president of Disney Television Studios & Business Operations, Disney General Entertainment, as Walt Disney Television chief Bryan Noon steps down after just under a year in his post .

The leadership changes at Disney General Entertainment were announced Thursday by new chairman Dana Walden , to whom Erwich, Ryan and Schrier will all report.

“I am incredibly fortunate to be working with some of the very best executives in our industry, and Craig, Shannon and Eric are exactly that – the best. These are proven leaders with both incredible creative sensibilities and strong business acumen,” said Walden. “Additionally, they have long and impressive track records of supporting their teams and our amazing creative partners to do their very best work.”

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, will now report to Erwich for streaming strategy and content, and will continue to report to Walden for programming on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior cable networks. Erwich’s additional new reports include Sharon Klein, executive vice president of casting, and Rob Mills, executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment.

Ryan, who has led the teams running marketing and publicity of shows from ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform, Hulu Originals, Onyx Collective and Disney Television Studios since 2020, will now see Pam Levine will report directly to her. Ryan has been a key lieutenant to Walden for some time, going back to the pre-Disney merger era at Fox, and her portfolio grew considerably after the acquisition was completed in 2019.

On Ryan’s watch, Disney platforms have fielded such hits as Hulu’s “The Dropout,” “Pam & Tommy,” “Dopesick” as well as ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and Freeform’s “Good Trouble.” Amid the executive changes, oversight of marketing for FX will stay under FX president of marketing Stephanie Gibbons, who has overseen the brand for almost two decades and reports to FX Networks chief John Landgraf.