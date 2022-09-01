There are so many otherworldly concepts that seem too big for us to grasp, and the solar system can feel like one of those things. We learn about the planets and stars as kids in school but when we try and think about how big the universe is — and how quickly science is uncovering the mysteries of the great beyond — it can all get a little unfathomable. NASA wanted to help with this, so they came up with an idea of using “sound” to help conceptualize how fast space science is moving. And it’s really cool.

