Mark Your Calendars: NASA Will Livestream First Attempt To Knock An Asteroid Off Its Path

The idea that a big, giant asteroid from space could collide with Earth and cause a whole slew of catastrophic issues for humans — like instant death — sounds like a movie plot. (And it literally is one — Armageddon, anyone?) And while we've seen how fictional scientists would predict and then convince the governing bodies to do something on the big screen (drill, baby, drill!), an Earthbound asteroid is a real cause of concern in real life and doesn’t need to include a “hotshot” crew of people drilling a hole into an asteroid and putting a nuclear bomb in it.
NASA Released The "Sound" Of 5,000 More Outer Space Oddities

There are so many otherworldly concepts that seem too big for us to grasp, and the solar system can feel like one of those things. We learn about the planets and stars as kids in school but when we try and think about how big the universe is — and how quickly science is uncovering the mysteries of the great beyond — it can all get a little unfathomable. NASA wanted to help with this, so they came up with an idea of using “sound” to help conceptualize how fast space science is moving. And it’s really cool.
