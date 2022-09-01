Collier County deputies assisting former NYFD bicyclist discover 9/11 connection

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Collier County deputies jumped into action to help a bicyclist Sunday after he fell and hit his head, later discovering they all have a one-of-a-kind 9/11 connection.

Around 7 p.m., Sgt. Nicholas LoCasto and Deputy Kristen Foley were called to a medical emergency involving a 65-year-old man who fell off his bike in the Palm River community.

They quickly responded, and when they arrived, they saw the man in the middle of the road with a group of people surrounding him.

The man was unconscious, not breathing, had a head injury, and was bleeding significantly.

Sgt. LoCasto began chest compressions on the man while Deputy Foley deployed her CCSO-issued automated external defibrillator (AED), according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. They both continued providing lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived to take over.

“The neighborhood really pitched in,” Sgt. LoCasto said. “They ran out and surrounded him to protect him from traffic. One neighbor, a nurse, performed chest compressions. I was impressed.”

Paramedics brought the man, who regained a pulse and was breathing on his own, to a nearby hospital.

About a half hour later, he was awake and alert when Deputy Foley visited him at the hospital.

The two deputies discovered they had quite the unique, special connection with the man – a former New York City Fire Department member who served in 9/11.

Sgt. LoCasto and Deputy Foley both served in the New York Police Department before joining CCSO.

“It made the hair on my arms stand up when I found out,” Sgt. LoCasto said.

“We are the only two former NYPD cops on the shift in our district. What are the chances?” Deputy Foley added.

Both Sgt. LoCasto and Deputy Foley will be nominated for a CCSO Life Saving Award. This award honors deputies who render life-sustaining rescue efforts to a person whose life is in immediate jeopardy.