ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County deputies assisting former NYFD bicyclist discover 9/11 connection

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dn1Ov_0heHv2qT00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Collier County deputies jumped into action to help a bicyclist Sunday after he fell and hit his head, later discovering they all have a one-of-a-kind 9/11 connection.

Around 7 p.m., Sgt. Nicholas LoCasto and Deputy Kristen Foley were called to a medical emergency involving a 65-year-old man who fell off his bike in the Palm River community.

They quickly responded, and when they arrived, they saw the man in the middle of the road with a group of people surrounding him.

The man was unconscious, not breathing, had a head injury, and was bleeding significantly.

Sgt. LoCasto began chest compressions on the man while Deputy Foley deployed her CCSO-issued automated external defibrillator (AED), according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. They both continued providing lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived to take over.

“The neighborhood really pitched in,” Sgt. LoCasto said. “They ran out and surrounded him to protect him from traffic. One neighbor, a nurse, performed chest compressions. I was impressed.”

Paramedics brought the man, who regained a pulse and was breathing on his own, to a nearby hospital.

About a half hour later, he was awake and alert when Deputy Foley visited him at the hospital.

The two deputies discovered they had quite the unique, special connection with the man – a former New York City Fire Department member who served in 9/11.

Sgt. LoCasto and Deputy Foley both served in the New York Police Department before joining CCSO.

“It made the hair on my arms stand up when I found out,” Sgt. LoCasto said.

“We are the only two former NYPD cops on the shift in our district. What are the chances?” Deputy Foley added.

Both Sgt. LoCasto and Deputy Foley will be nominated for a CCSO Life Saving Award. This award honors deputies who render life-sustaining rescue efforts to a person whose life is in immediate jeopardy.

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Fort Myers woman encounters reckless driver, momentarily loses control of car

(WSVN) - A dangerous drive caused a woman to swerve in the streets as she feared for her life. The incident was all caught on camera. Amelia Flores handled a lot more than she bargained for last week after a truck drove recklessly into her lane when ask how driving in Florida can be described, she had this to say: “It’s kind of like you’re playing a video game.”
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man killed in motorcycle crash on Tuckers Grade

A Cape Coral man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Tuckers Grade near I-75 in Charlotte County on Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 71-year-old man was riding his motorcycle west on Tuckers Grade at around 6 p.m. when he traveled off the roadway, entered the north shoulder and collided with a sign. The motorcycle continued traveling west, colliding with trees and bushes before it came to rest.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family of murdered Marine speaks out after non-guilty verdict

The family of a Marine Corps veteran murdered 25 years ago is speaking out after the non-guilty verdict on Friday. Keith Jones was staying at the former Tides Motel in downtown Fort Myers, when four men went into his room beat, robbed, and killed him. Michelle Ashley was accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

3 men arrested, accused of dumping boat in Collier County canal

Three Collier County men were arrested and face felony illegal dumping charges after being arrested on Tuesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Yosmani Caceres, 29, Jorge Luis Fernandez Machado, 28, and Roger Eduardo Otero Ochoa, 31, were arrested after a deputy driving on Everglades Boulevard around 6 p.m. saw a blue Ford truck carrying the three men and a fourth person. The truck was trailering a large old boat at the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, hanging halfway off the trailer. When the truck crossed over Everglades Boulevard and continued west on 30th Avenue Southeast, the deputy started to suspect the occupants were going to dump the boat.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyfd#Nypd#9 11#Cyclist#Ccso
WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park

A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police investigating Dora Street shooting homicide

Fort Myers police are investigating the shooting homicide of a man on Dora Street early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on Dora Street shortly before 4 a.m. They found the victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS immediately began life-saving measures.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy