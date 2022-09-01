The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 30, indicates increasing expansion of severe drought and it’s creeping now into Barton County. Some rains after that date may help a bit in parts of Western Kansas. Nothing more needs to be said. Currently the outlook for establishing and maintaining the 2023 wheat crop is bleak for many parts of Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (September 6 to 10) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation although that was the prediction for the last week. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 8 to 14) indicates our area a 40 to 50% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. This past week, there are numerous stories concerning the impending water crisis in Kansas agriculture. This week, let’s discuss what’s going on. The crisis is already here in some areas.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO