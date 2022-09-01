Read full article on original website
Great Bend community invited to Recovery Out Loud downtown Sept. 23
Those who are recovering from substance-use disorder have the chance to share their stories and inspire hope at an upcoming community-wide event. “Recovery Out Loud” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend. The second-annual gathering will last about two hours in observance of National Recovery Month.
Great Bend American Legion thanks baseball sponsors
The American Legion Baseball post in Great Bend, Argonne Post 180, thanks the 2022 baseball sponsors. Your willingness to step up and sponsor is tremendously appreciated. Cooper Production Products, Inc. Grand Slam:. Venture Corporation. Marmie Auto Group. ALB, Inc. Wheatland Electric Cooperative. M&M Equipment. Double:. Results Realty. A&A Roofing.
🎧Chamber Connect show: President Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce President Megan Barfield that aired Sept. 1, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Rosewood's Coloring Book and Crayon Drive through Nov.
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. It can just as easily be called the “Bringing Smiles to Children Drive,” instead of the “Coloring Book and Crayon Drive,” because that’s the end result from the effort that Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club gives each year for its annual drive. As fall approaches, Rosewood AKTION Club is embarking on its eighth annual drive to collect coloring books for area children. The drive runs through Nov. 30.
Schedule for Fort Larned's space adventure Sept. 10
On Saturday, September 10, Fort Larned National Historic Site and the Santa Fe Trail Center are teaming up to present a day of fun and fascination celebrating the scientific achievement of the James Webb Space Telescope. On December 25, 2021, NASA launched the James Webb Space Telescope. According to NASA,...
KWEC Butterfly Festival returns to Cheyenne Bottoms Sept. 17
Cheyenne Bottoms and most of western Kansas remain dry. Drought-like conditions have caused Kansas Wetlands Education Center staff to rethink some of its programming this year, but the annual Butterfly Festival cannot be stopped. The event has been limited the past few years but returns to full glory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Hoisington's new splash pad is operating
The City of Hoisington announced the splash pad, connected to the city pool, opened Friday, Sept. 2. Due to concerns of vandalism, the restrooms in the splash pad area will not be opened. The splash pad will be operational from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. until Oct. 1. Once entering...
20 years later: Memories of life before, after Dolly Madison murders
On Sept. 4, 2002, the tragic and inexplicable occurred: an unknown subject murdered two Great Bend residents and walked away from the Dolly Madison bakery - one of the city's busiest intersections at one of the busiest times of day. Yet 20 years later, the case remains unsolved. Just before...
Hot & 'Cool': La Crosse company a finalist in manufacturing contest
They burn weeds, thaw ice, and they're made in America. More specifically, Weed Dragon Torch Kits are manufactured by Flame Engineering, Inc. in La Crosse. The Weed Dragon Torch, an organic and chemical-free method to control grass and weeds, was recently named a semifinalist in the Kansas Manufacturing Council's Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest.
visithutch.com
5 Things to Know About Visiting the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson
The 2022 Kansas State Fair is just around the corner! As you plan your trip to Hutchinson to celebrate all things Kansas, here are the top five things you'll need to know!. Whether it's gate tickets, ticket packages, unlimited ride wristbands, or concert tickets - the early bird get's the savings!
Eagle Radio's News Week in Review
It’s a two-minute recap of the headlines that broke this past week in the Golden Belt. For the full stories, click the links below.
Celebration of life planned for Trey Jones
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The celebration of life for Trey Jones, who died after the Jones family was hit by a car in Louisville this past July, has been set, Hunter Jones said. The service will be held at Hutchinson First Nazarene Church on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. “Dad is having a celebration of […]
McPherson seeking designs for new fire station
The City of McPherson is seeking requests for proposal for its new Fire Station #2. Design and construction services RFPs are due Sept. 16. Four signed bound proposals plus one digital copy must be received by 5 p.m. on the Sept. 16. Proposals must be submitted through DrexelTech. The City...
Cop Shop (9/1)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/1) At 6:36 a.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 in Hoisington. At 7:40 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NW 40 Avenue & NW 70 Road. Controlled Burn. At 8:36 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
Kansas man dies after motorcycle, car crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver made a...
FB: Richmond runs rampant; Dragon D dominates
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Through two games, the No. 3 Dragons (2-0) have given up just one touchdown. Technically, the Dragons have given up two. But a punt returned for a touchdown by Ellsworth (0-2) was called back for an illegal block. Hutchinson allowed just 80 rushing yards one...
New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend Dolly Madison murders
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at […]
KSN.com
Severe storm in Barton County causes damage
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - A Looming Water Crisis in Agriculture – Part I
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 30, indicates increasing expansion of severe drought and it’s creeping now into Barton County. Some rains after that date may help a bit in parts of Western Kansas. Nothing more needs to be said. Currently the outlook for establishing and maintaining the 2023 wheat crop is bleak for many parts of Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (September 6 to 10) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation although that was the prediction for the last week. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 8 to 14) indicates our area a 40 to 50% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. This past week, there are numerous stories concerning the impending water crisis in Kansas agriculture. This week, let’s discuss what’s going on. The crisis is already here in some areas.
B104 off the air from storm, working to restore
Due to the windstorm and severe weather that hit parts of central Kansas Thursday night, 104.3 FM (KVGB-FM) is still off the air this morning. Eagle Radio engineers are working to restore the signal to 100%. The tower is located north of Great Bend, by KSN-TV. Listeners can still stream...
