MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills will help collect sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running for women and girls across the region. Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills says it will launch a sports bra drive to help break down participation barriers. It said lack of access to the simple, yet essential piece of equipment - a sports bra - can create a barrier to women who wish to run.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO