WIBW
Clinic open to all local student athletes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail had their first clinic on Saturday morning for all local student athletes. Stormont Vail Health is once again hosting clinics each Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. This year, they are now opening their clinics to all middle and high school athletes who have been injured during a game.
NIH Director's Blog
Lawrence-Douglas County Community Health Facility. Lawrence, Kansas
New York City. Michael Callen-Audre Lorde Community Health Center. Thanhauser and Esterson Architects. Fogarty KH. Interiors. 1998 Aug;157(8):50-5. PMID: 10182610 No abstract available. Design research. In a first-ever research initiative, Interiors looks at primary healthcare. Tetlow K. Interiors. 1993 Dec;152(12):61-9. PMID: 10130821 No abstract available. Place of healing. Minneapolis Pathways,...
WIBW
Girls on the Run collects sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills will help collect sports bras to break barriers to comfortable running for women and girls across the region. Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills says it will launch a sports bra drive to help break down participation barriers. It said lack of access to the simple, yet essential piece of equipment - a sports bra - can create a barrier to women who wish to run.
WIBW
HHHS provides first ever low-cost vaccine clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society provided the community with resources to help save some money . In a partnership with Petco Love, a nonprofit organization for animals, Helping Hands hosted a their first-ever vaccine clinic. Communications Coordinator, Emi Greiss said, she was thrilled to see the amount of people that came out in support of the event.
WIBW
Manhattan Chamber announces 2022 Business Awards finalists
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2022 Business Awards. The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce says on Friday, Sept. 2, it recognized the success and outstanding achievements of members in six categories - Cornerstone (Lifetime Achievement in the industry), Small Business of the Year, Women/Minority Owned Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Entrepreneurial Spirit and Tourism/Hospitality awards.
WIBW
KU Dean of Music to step away from role at end of semester
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dean of the School of Music at the University of Kansas has announced his plans to step away from the role at the end of the semester. The University of Kansas says Robert Walzel, dean of the KU School of Music, has announced his plans to step away from the leadership role at the end of the fall 2022 semester.
WIBW
Envista Credit Union presents Perry organization with donation
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The community showed out for Alpha Christian Children’s Home and School!. Envista Credit Union presented the Perry organization with the results of August’s Envista Cares Challenge: $8,125 raised from the community. Envista promoted the children’s home throughout the month of August, and of course matched the donations with an additional $2,500.
WIBW
Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.
WIBW
New exhibit at Flint Hills Discovery Center to show “How People Make Things”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit at Flint Hills Discovery Center will show children How People Make Things. The Flint Hills Discovery Center says on Saturday, Sept. 24, it will open its latest temporary exhibit - How People Make Things. FHDC said the exhibit is inspired by Mister Rogers’...
WIBW
Ballet Midwest joins Topeka Zoo for a Wildly Creative day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Ballet Midwest spent Saturday at the Topeka Zoo presenting Wildly Creative. Wildly Creative consisted of inviting families to the zoo for a scavenger hunt, craft tables set up all around the zoo, and of course, ballet performances that took place throughout the day. This second annual event...
KVOE
UPDATE: Topeka man dies following motorcycle crash north of Admire Sunday
A Topeka man has died following a motorcyle crash north of Admire Sunday. The Highway Patrol’s crash log says 71-year-old Joseph Mueller was northbound on Kansas Highway 99 when he crashed around 12:25 pm near Road 370, between Admire and the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line. Mueller was going around a curve and went off the highway for currently unlisted reasons. He and his motorcycle flipped into a ditch nearby.
WIBW
eXplore Lawrence launches 2022 Lawrence Bucket List passport
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - eXplore Lawrence has officially launched the 2022 Lawrence Bucket List passport. eXplore Lawrence, the official tourism organization for Lawrence, says it has officially launched the 2022 Lawrence Bucket List - a new program that aims to drive traffic and revenue toward local businesses. The organization noted...
Salon adds second location in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local salon opened a second location with some new perks. Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa opened its second location in Downtown Topeka last week. The location offers the community services such as massages, hair and manicures all in a family environment. In addition to training stylists in salon care, owner Heather […]
WIBW
Gov. to choose 2 out of 5 names nominated for district judge in Douglas Co.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Five names have been sent to Governor Kelly to choose two to fill open district judge positions in Douglas Co. The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has sent the names of five nominees eligible to fill either of the two open district judge positions to Governor Laura Kelly. The Gov. now has 60 days to decide who should fill the positions.
kcur.org
Kansas City will see less of this City Market vendor and his elephant garlic
Early in the morning, when the sun has barely risen over the City Market, Craig Hansen of Hillside Farms is already hard at work prepping and bagging his elephant garlic when customers start beelining to his stand. For almost two decades, he’s been driving the two and a half hours...
Kansas City Air Show returns Labor Day Weekend with USAF Thunderbirds
The Kansas City Air Show returns to New Century AirCenter once again, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
WIBW
Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
Manhattan High activity bus crashes into construction barricade
Manhattan High School principal, Michael Dorst, sent an email to parents on Saturday morning, notifying them of an incident with one of the USD 383 Activity Buses on the drive back from Derby following Friday night's football game. According to the email, one of the activity busses struck a highway...
Which local Movie Theaters showing $3 movies
Theaters across the country are jumping on board the first ever National Cinema Day.
