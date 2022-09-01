Read full article on original website
Firefighters halt North County brush fire to 30 acres
First responders are making good progress Sunday on a brush fire that has grown to 30 acres in North County, fire officials said.
Crews Confine Smoky Bay Ho Fire Near Interstate 5 to Less Than Acre
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews, including two helicopters, stopped the progress of a quarter-acre vegetation fire Sunday near Interstate 5. At about 12:40 p.m. Sunday, several fire crews reported seeing smoke south of state Route 52 and north of Garnet Avenue. By 1:03 p.m., firefighters said the fire was stopped...
Tecate-Area Fire at 80% Containment As Evacuees Return, Port of Entry Set to Re-open
Hundreds of back-country residents displaced by a wildfire that spread over 4,438 acres northwest of Tecate were able to return to their homes, Cal Fire San Diego said Saturday. By 7 p.m. Saturday, the blaze was 80% contained, the agency reported. As of Friday afternoon, no active flames remained in...
San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd
SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
NBC San Diego
Scorching Temps Cause Power Outages for SDG&E Customers
Excessively high heat baked San Diego County Saturday, shutting off power for over 10,500 SDG&E customers at one point, according to the electric company. The biggest outages were recorded in Chula Vista, East Ramona and Pine Valley. SDG&E confirmed that heat was a factor in some of those circuits coming...
Water leak causes mudslide in back of home, forces evacuations
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has reported that four homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood are at risk of collapsing or getting mud into their homes.
6,000 SDGE customers still without power as some see restoration
These power outages happened as California's power grid manager asked people to conserve their energy during the heat wave, since the high temperatures push the grid to its limits.
SDG&E: Over 3,000 customers in Oceanside without power
The San Diego Gas and Electric Company reported more than 3,800 customers in Oceanside were without power Sunday afternoon.
Power Pole Goes Up in Flames As Fire Burns Half-Acre Off I-8 Near Old Town
A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m., personnel in a firefighting helicopter reported that they could see no active flames. Subsequently, two helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway Patrol first...
Power outages impact over 5,000 SDG&E customers
Over 5,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power across the county Saturday amid scorching hot temperatures, according to the public utility company.
Firefighters sleeping in ditches to battle border fire among valiant efforts from first responders over holiday weekend
A hot and windy Sunday has created a "very high" fire hazard for a majority of San Diego County, as indicated by the Ready San Diego wildfire hazard map.
eastcountymagazine.org
WILLOW FIRE CHARS 15 ACRES, DESTROYS HOMELESS CAMP IN LAKESIDE
September 1, 2022 (Lakeside) – The Willow Fire burned 15 acres under and across the State Route 67 bridge at Lakeside Avenue yesterday. Cause of the fire is under investigation as crews mopped up hot spots today. Although no houses or other buildings were lost or damaged, some homeless...
theorion.com
Brush fires destroy homes in Southern Califronia
Multiple brush fires burned out of control in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Route fire spurred a no-diversion status of air tankers due to life safety threats, while the Border 32 fire in San Diego destroyed 12 structures and was moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.”
Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
Heat wave continues in San Diego County
The heat wave continues. The San Diego area has already broken records with how hot it is this Labor Day weekend.
Copter lifts woman to safety from cliff trail at Torrey Pines
A woman was rescued from a cliff trail Sunday at Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
Make Your Landscape Trees a Priority During This Record Drought
Sixteenth in a series republished with permission from the San Diego County Water Authority‘s website. As the unprecedented drought continues to affect California and the San Diego region, homeowners can still balance the need to conserve water as efficiently as possible while preserving valuable landscaping, including trees. Trees can...
San Diego hospitals seeing an influx of heat-related illnesses
SAN DIEGO — Many people are feeling the effects of this extreme heatwave. "It's a dangerous level of heat out there and many people are dehydrated and having some issues," said Sharp Memorial's Emergency Room Dr. Keith Yablonicky. Yablonicky said he has personally taken care of five to six...
‘It wasn’t easy’: Hundreds evacuated from Border 32 Fire
The Border 32 Fire has forced hundreds of people out of their homes, with many of them having to sleep at an evacuation center overnight Wednesday.
Falling branch injures 3 people on Vacation Isle
SDPD says the incident in the Mission Bay area happened around 4:41 p.m. on the 3100 block of Ingraham St.
