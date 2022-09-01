ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dulzura, CA

CBS 8

San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd

SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Scorching Temps Cause Power Outages for SDG&E Customers

Excessively high heat baked San Diego County Saturday, shutting off power for over 10,500 SDG&E customers at one point, according to the electric company. The biggest outages were recorded in Chula Vista, East Ramona and Pine Valley. SDG&E confirmed that heat was a factor in some of those circuits coming...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WILLOW FIRE CHARS 15 ACRES, DESTROYS HOMELESS CAMP IN LAKESIDE

September 1, 2022 (Lakeside) – The Willow Fire burned 15 acres under and across the State Route 67 bridge at Lakeside Avenue yesterday. Cause of the fire is under investigation as crews mopped up hot spots today. Although no houses or other buildings were lost or damaged, some homeless...
LAKESIDE, CA
theorion.com

Brush fires destroy homes in Southern Califronia

Multiple brush fires burned out of control in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Route fire spurred a no-diversion status of air tankers due to life safety threats, while the Border 32 fire in San Diego destroyed 12 structures and was moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

